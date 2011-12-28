* Oil sector dollar demand weakens shilling

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Dec 28 The Kenyan shilling fell 0.6 percent against the dollar on Wednesday on the back of oil sector greenback demand, but was prevented from slipping further by inflows from the tea sector, traders said.

They said some banks were also squaring off short dollar positions ahead of the New Year, and that compounded the weakness of the shilling, traders said.

At the market close at 1300 GMT, banks posted the local currency at 84.15/25 to the dollar, after it briefly touched a low of 84.35, down from Tuesday's close of 83.65/75.

The local currency is down 3.7 percent against the U.S. currency year-to-date after an aggressive tightening of monetary policy heaved the shilling off a record low of 107 in October.

"Some oil sector players were in the market but inflows from tea helped to contain the fall of the shilling," Duncan Kinuthia, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa, said.

Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate slowed in December for the first time since October 2010 to 18.93 percent from 19.72 percent in November, partly due to a stronger shilling which helped to lower fuel prices.

Market players expected the shilling to remain broadly steady against the dollar in the run-up to the year's end, even though maturing government securities were seen easing tight liquidity in the money market.

"There was a bit of demand mainly from the interbank market," Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank, said.

Kinuthia said the extra liquidity would probably not affect the shilling's levels as corporate clients remained largely out of the market during the holiday period.

The ongoing liquidity squeeze pushed the interbank average lending rate up to 30.2 percent on Tuesday from 29.3 percent a day earlier.

The main stock exchange NSE 20 index also broke a four-day winning streak, falling by 0.2 percent in slim volume to 3163.16 points.

Hotel group TPS Serena was among the top losers of the session, falling 3 percent to 51 shillings.

Government bonds worth 933 million shillings ($11.2 million)were traded, down from 1.03 billion shillings a day earlier. ($1 = 83.7 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by David Clarke and Stephen Nisbet)