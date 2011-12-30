* Kenya Airways was the worst performing stock this year
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Dec 30 The Kenyan shilling
firmed against the dollar on Friday on thin volumes after the
central bank sold hard currency in the market, while stocks
closed higher on the day.
The shilling is 4.8 percent weaker in the year to date, but
has recovered from an all-time low of 107 to the dollar hit in
October thanks to steps taken by a central bank previously
criticised for failing to stem the currency's fall fast enough.
At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 84.70/90, from Thursday's close of 85.00/20.
"The central bank was in the market, selling dollars," a
trader who did not wish to be named said. Traders said the
market was thin on volumes since most players were closing their
books for the year.
"There is little activity in the market. Most people are
winding down the year," Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard
Chartered Bank, said.
In a bid to contain double-digit inflation and a widening
balance of payment deficit, the central bank has raised its key
lending rate by 11 percentage points to 18 percent since
October.
That has tamed inflationary pressures -- which slowed for
the first time since Oct. 2010 to 18.93 percent from 19.72
percent in November, and lifted the shilling off record lows.
But traders said they expected the central bank to keep the
lending rate on hold in January, so as not to completely stifle
economic activity.
"They can only tighten so much without halting the economy,"
said Duncan Kinuthia, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa.
Traders expected the shilling to weaken in the new year on
the back of importer demand, mainly from the oil sector. The
traders forecasted the shilling would range 84-87 to the dollar
in January.
"Importers had stayed out, hoping for better rates. We
expect dollar demand to slowly pick up next year," Kinuthia
said.
Government bonds worth 531.9 million shillings ($6.26
million)were traded down from 1.38 billion shillings.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-Share index
closed 45.00 points higher to end at 3,205.02 on
Friday.
It is down 28.6 percent this year, on the back of capital
flight to the fixed-income market and the fallout from the euro
zone crisis, which has prompted foreign investors to shun
riskier investments including stocks.
All Of the 20 companies that make up the key index fell,
with Kenya Airways leading the worst performing stock,
shedding 55 percent year to date.
"The year began with the Arab spring which destabilised
crude oil prices and 50 percent of Kenya Airways' costs goes on
fuel," George Bodo an analyst at ApexAfrica said.
Kenya Airways share price may also have been affected by
fragile global economy that reduced disposal incomes, compounded
by the firm's right issue plans, which are expected to dilute
the shares, Bodo said.
($1 = 85.0000 Kenyan shillings)
