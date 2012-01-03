* Importers stream back into the market, drive demand

* Stocks edge up as investors seek bargains (Adds market close, shares)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Jan 3 The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on the first trading day of 2012 despite the central bank stepping into the market to mop up liquidity in line with its tightening stance, thanks to importer demand for dollars.

The central bank sought 5 billion shillings ($58.8 million) through repurchase agreements, prompting traders to conclude that it was keen on staying ahead of the curve with its hawkish monetary stance, to tame inflation and exchange rate volatility.

The bank, which was criticised heavily for failing to act firmly after the shilling sunk against the dollar for the better part of last year, received no bids for the repos.

"People did not want to lock in their liquidity for seven days," said Duncan Kinuthia, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa.

At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.50/70 per dollar, down from Friday's close of 84.70/90, driven by corporate and interbank demand for the U.S. currency amid thin post-holiday trading. Markets were closed on Monday.

"There was more (dollar) demand as importers who has stayed out during the holiday season came back," Kinuthia said.

Traders expect policymakers to maintain tightening measures to fight inflation and stabilise the shilling.

The "central bank will continue tightening as long as the market looks fluid and the interbank rate drops. There is a bit of corporate and interbank demand but on very thin volumes," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

They said liquidity was still tight, though the average interbank lending rate fell to 25 percent on Friday from 26.8 percent the previous day, and off a high of 34 percent hit last week.

Interest rates soared in the fourth quarter of last year after the central bank adopted an aggressive tightening stance in the face of high inflation and extreme volatility in the exchange rate.

Year-on-year inflation slowed in December for the first time since October 2010, to 18.9 percent from 19.7 percent.

Still, traders said they expected the shilling to weaken in the days ahead as more market participants return from the holidays.

Some traders said last week that the shilling would range between 84 and 87 to the dollar in January.

"We should brace for a weaker shilling as dollar demand improves in the course of the week," Solomon Alubala, head of trading at Cooperative Bank said.

Traders said there was a chance that the central bank could pump dollars into the market to prevent a repeat of last year's steep fall of the shilling, which led to a jump in import costs, hurting consumers.

In the stock market, the main index NSE 20-Share index added 7.83 points to finish at 3212.86 points while volumes jumped 84 percent to 136 million shillings as investors sought bargains.

"Investors are building positions but it is a gradual process. I don't expect prices to fall in the coming days," said John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer & Blair.

Electricity producer, KenGen was the top gainer among the 20 companies that make up the 20-Share index, adding 3.6 percent to 8.75 shillings a share.

In the debt market, bonds worth 2.04 billion shillings were traded up from Friday's close of 531.9 million. (Editing by Duncan Miriri, Ron Askew)