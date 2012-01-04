* Central bank gets bids for half of $59 mln repo

* Tea sector dollar inflows likely to support

* Shares edge down, more falls seen (Adds stocks, market close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Jan 4 The Kenyan shilling fell 2.3 percent on Wednesday due to heavy dollar demand after the holidays, stoking concerns that last year's extreme volatility in the exchange rate may persist into 2012, while stocks edged down.

The central bank sought to mop up 5 billion shillings ($58.5 million) from the market during the session through repurchase agreements, accepting all the bids of 2.5 billion shillings ($29.26 million) at a weighted average rate of 18 percent.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.50/70 against the dollar, a level it last touched on Dec. 14 and weaker than Tuesday's close of 85.50/70.

"Importers who held off making orders during the holidays are back buying dollars, especially from the petroleum sector," said Peter Mutuku, head of corporate trading at Bank of Africa.

The shilling recovered to a nine-month high of 82.80 per dollar on Dec. 16 from a record low of 107 hit in October after the central bank raised its key lending rate four times to 18 percent in December to fight rising inflation and support the currency.

Despite the fresh weakness in the shilling, traders said they expected central bank to hold its benchmark rate at the next rate setting meeting scheduled for Jan. 11.

Traders said they expected dollar inflows from the tea sector, a major hard-currency earner for the east African nation, to provide some support to the shilling after the weekly tea auction resumed on Wednesday.

Central bank had been selling dollars in the last three sessions as it seeks to stay ahead of the curve to prevent last year's volatility, which caused widespread anger due to rising import costs, traders said.

"CBK has been trying to shore up the shilling by selling dollars, but demand seem to be too much," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.

At the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index edged down 0.3 percent to 3,203.35 points.

Traders said they expected last year's bear run to gather pace in 2012 exacerbated by high interest rates in the market and a general election scheduled for the second half of the year.

"The bear run that we saw last year will get stronger this year as election fears keep away foreign investors and tight credit conditions stifles local investors," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.

Share in Equity Bank, the biggest bank in Kenya by customer terms, shed 1.2 percent to 16.55 shillings, while sugar cane grower and miller Mumias was down one percent to 5.20 shillings per share.

In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 1.7 billion shillings ($19.9 million) were traded, down from 2.05 billion shillings on Tuesday.

($1 = 85.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri, Ron Askew)