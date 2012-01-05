* Shilling finishes 2.2 pct up from session lows

* Central bank mops up $40 mln via repos, sells dollars

* Small caps buoy shares (Recast with markets close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Jan 5 The Kenyan shilling rallied from its early losses to close firmer against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank injected an unspecified amount of dollars into the market and mopped up liquidity, while stocks eked out meagre gains.

The central Bank of Kenya (CBK) accepted all the bids of 3.5 billion shillings ($39.8 million) for the 3 billion shillings it had offered in repurchase agreements at a weighted average rate of 18 percent.

Traders said the central bank had also pumped in dollars through direct sales to commercial banks, in a bid to curb the steep fall in the shilling, helping it gain 2.2 percent after a 1.7 fall earlier in the day.

However, the shilling is still 2.9 percent down this week on the back of importer demand for dollars and the speculative covering of dollar short positions by banks.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.00/20 against the dollar, off the 89.00/20 it had fallen to earlier in the session, and stronger than Wednesdays close of 87.50/70.

"We have seen strong CBK activity today... that has helped the shilling recover some of its losses," said a trader at one commercial bank.

Policymakers were criticised heavily last year for failing to take decisive measures in time to stem a steep slide of the shilling last year, which drove up import costs.

The shilling rose to a nine-month high of 82.80 per dollar on Dec. 16 from a record low of 107 hit in October after the central bank raised its key lending rate four times to 18 percent in December to fight inflation and support the currency.

Despite the weakness in the shilling, traders said they expected the central bank to hold its benchmark rate at the next rate setting meeting scheduled for Jan. 11.

At the stock market, the main NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.5 percent to 3,220.74 points helped by retail investors buying shares in small firms.

"We saw some interest from retail and high-net worth investors on small caps. There is a feeling that the price drops last year was a bit steep and they are now picking bargains," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

Kenyan stocks shed a third of their value last year, after investors were rattled by high inflation a battered shilling and the sharp rise in interest rates in the last quarter.

Shares in Cooperative Bank rose 2 percent to 12.85 shillings per share as investor bet that its 35 percent slump last year was overdone.

"The technical trend suggests it has bottomed out," Musau said.

In the debt market, corporate and government bonds worth 2.2 billion shillings ($25 million) were traded, up from the 1.7 billion shillings traded on Wednesday.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 87.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri)