* Central bank mops up $35 mln via repos, sells dollars

* Heavy importer dollar demand weighs on shilling

* Stocks activity seen lower ahead of MPC meeting (Adds market close, stocks, bonds)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Jan 9 The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Monday as importer orders for the greenback offset central bank moves to mop up liquidity, while stocks fell.

The Central Bank of Kenya absorbed all the bids of 3.05 billion shillings ($35.1 million) for the 3 billion shillings it had offered in repurchase agreements at a weighted average rate of 17.508 percent.

The bank has hoovered up a total of 11.65 billion shillings ($134 million) through repo agreements this year and has sold an unspecified amount of dollars in a bid to avoid being criticised as it was last year for letting the currency sink.

At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.15/35 to the dollar, below Friday's close of 86.90/87.10 but above 87.70/90 before the central bank came in.

"There is some underlying dollar demand in the market and that's why the shilling is weakening despite the central bank's actions," said Kennedy Butiko, deputy head of Treasury at Bank of Africa.

Traders said they expected the central bank to hold its benchmark lending rate at Wednesday's rate-setting meeting, as higher costs of credit are likely to hurt economic growth.

Policymakers adopted an aggressive tightening stance in the third quarter of last year, raising the central bank's key lending rate four times to 18 percent in December, to stem exchange rate volatility and high inflation.

"We are likely to play in the 85.00 to 88.00 range to the dollar, with the upside being support from the central bank and the downside persistent corporate dollar demand," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell 0.8 percent to 3,200.46 points.

"Everyone is eyeing the MPC meeting. Guys are holding on their portfolios to see what the decision will be," said George Bodo, an analyst at Apex Africa Capital.

Mobile phone service provider Safaricom rallied for the second straight session, up 3.3 percent to 3.10 shillings per share, after the industry regulator announced it earned more per customer than its competitors.

In debt markets, the central bank said it will be holding the next tap sale of a 12-year infrastructure bond between Jan. 3 and Feb. 1, at an average yield rate of 16.64 percent.

Corporate and government bonds worth 1 billion shillings ($11.5 million) traded on the secondary market, down from 1.6 billion shillings on Friday.

($1 = 87.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)