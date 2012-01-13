* Central bank mops up $63 mln via repos

* Central bank expected to continue supporting shilling

* Stocks rise for second straight day (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)

By Kevin Mwanza and Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Jan 13 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday after the central bank absorbed liquidity to prevent a steep fall in the local currency, while stocks edged lower on profit taking.

The central bank took out 5.55 billion shillings ($63.4 million) in repurchase agreements at a weighted average interest rate of 17.623 percent for the 7 billion shillings it had offered.

At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.35/55 against the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 87.55/75.

"The repo caused a slight rally. These sort of actions by CBK (Central Bank of Kenya) are key for the exchange rate because they directly impact the supply of money," said a trader with a leading commercial bank.

Traders said the shilling, which has weakened by 0.8 percent against the dollar this week, could trade in the 88.00-89.00 range against the dollar going into next week.

Keen to haul double-digit inflation back towards single figures and maintain a stable currency, the central bank has mopped up 21.2 billion shillings ($242 million) this month through repurchase agreements and sold unspecified amount of dollars.

The bank was widely criticised last year for not taking decisive action to halt a plunge in the shilling.

The currency hit a record low of 107 to the dollar in October as a gaping current account deficit triggered a surge in demand for dollars to fund imports. Its slide was worsened by CBK's initial reluctance to raise interest rates to cool demand in the economy, thus cushioning the shilling.

"Any firming of the shilling could be countered by renewed buying interest from importers, while any weakening of the local unit could be met with intervention by the authorities," Bank of Africa said in a daily report.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell for a second straight day by 0.4 percent to 3,184.92 points pushing the bourse 1.2 percent lower from where it opened the week.

"Foreign investors were net sellers today, which can be attributed to profit taking on counters like East Africa Breweries and Kenya Airways," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.

Shares in beer manufacturer East Africa Breweries shed 2.8 percent to 174 shillings, while Kenya Airways , one of Africa's leading carrier, fell 2.4 percent to 20 shillings a share.

In the debt market, Government and corporate bonds worth 1.3 billion shillings ($14.8 million) were traded on the secondary market, down from 2.7 billion shillings on Thursday.

($1 = 87.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)