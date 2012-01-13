* Central bank mops up $63 mln via repos
* Central bank expected to continue supporting shilling
* Stocks rise for second straight day
(Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)
By Kevin Mwanza and Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Jan 13 The Kenyan shilling
firmed against the dollar on Friday after the central bank
absorbed liquidity to prevent a steep fall in the local
currency, while stocks edged lower on profit taking.
The central bank took out 5.55 billion shillings ($63.4
million) in repurchase agreements at a weighted average interest
rate of 17.623 percent for the 7 billion shillings it had
offered.
At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted
the shilling at 87.35/55 against the dollar, stronger than
Thursday's close of 87.55/75.
"The repo caused a slight rally. These sort of actions by
CBK (Central Bank of Kenya) are key for the exchange rate
because they directly impact the supply of money," said a trader
with a leading commercial bank.
Traders said the shilling, which has weakened by 0.8 percent
against the dollar this week, could trade in the 88.00-89.00
range against the dollar going into next week.
Keen to haul double-digit inflation back towards single
figures and maintain a stable currency, the central bank has
mopped up 21.2 billion shillings ($242 million) this month
through repurchase agreements and sold unspecified amount of
dollars.
The bank was widely criticised last year for not taking
decisive action to halt a plunge in the shilling.
The currency hit a record low of 107 to the dollar in
October as a gaping current account deficit triggered a surge in
demand for dollars to fund imports. Its slide was worsened by
CBK's initial reluctance to raise interest rates to cool demand
in the economy, thus cushioning the shilling.
"Any firming of the shilling could be countered by renewed
buying interest from importers, while any weakening of the local
unit could be met with intervention by the authorities," Bank of
Africa said in a daily report.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell
for a second straight day by 0.4 percent to 3,184.92 points
pushing the bourse 1.2 percent lower from where it opened the
week.
"Foreign investors were net sellers today, which can be
attributed to profit taking on counters like East Africa
Breweries and Kenya Airways," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at
Afrika Investment Bank.
Shares in beer manufacturer East Africa Breweries
shed 2.8 percent to 174 shillings, while Kenya Airways
, one of Africa's leading carrier, fell 2.4 percent to
20 shillings a share.
In the debt market, Government and corporate bonds worth 1.3
billion shillings ($14.8 million) were traded on the secondary
market, down from 2.7 billion shillings on Thursday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 87.6000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa)