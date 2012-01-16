* Horticulture dollar inflows aid shilling
* Cbank mop up $32 mln via repos
* Shilling seen pressured from importer dollar demand

By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Jan 16 The Kenyan shilling
firmed 0.6 percent against the dollar on Monday as the central
bank mopped up liquidity and horticulture exporters sold
dollars, while stocks edged up marginally.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) accepted all bids, totalling
2.8 billion shillings ($32.1 million) for the repurchase
agreements, having sought 4.5 billion shillings worth. The bank
paid a weighted average rate of 17.402 percent.
"We got some decent flows from horticulture, which coupled
with the diminished dollar demand boosted the shilling," said
Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.
"Repos have become a normal phenomena that the market
expects. The market is currently being driven by demand and
supply fundamentals."
At the 1300 GMT markets close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 86.80/87.00 against the dollar, compared with
Friday's close of 87.35/55.
The central bank has mopped up a total of 24 billion
shillings ($292.3 million) through repos and sold an unspecified
amount of dollars this month, helping to stem the fall in the
shilling, which is down 2.2 percent so far this year.
Policymakers have been keen to stay ahead of the curve to
avoid a repeat of last year's heavy criticism for its perceived
failure to take early action to support the shilling, which lost
more than a quarter of its value to hit 107 per dollar in
October.
The currency rallied after policymakers adopted an
aggressive monetary tightening stance, raising its benchmark
rate four times to 18 percent in December, but it has been on a
downward trend so far in 2012. The central bank left its key
rate unchanged at its January policy meeting.
Traders expect dollar demand from importers, in particular
the energy sector, to put pressure on the shilling before the
end of the month.
"We are at mid-month and some importer dollar demand may
crop up, putting pressure on the shilling," said Julius
Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index was
marginally higher, closing up 0.07 percent at 3,187.22 points.
"Stock price drivers were still lacking in the market as
betting lengths remained fractional with investors still
searching for market momentum," said Apex Africa Capital in a
daily report.
"We still expect the market to assign fractional premiums on
the banking segment in the coming week as 'front-running' ahead
of full year numbers gather pace."
Shares in Barclays Bank rose 3.6 percent to 12.8
shillings a share as investors bet that the bank was likely to
outperform its peers in the current tight liquidity environment.
In the debt market, corporate and government bonds worth
706 million shillings ($8.1 million) were traded, down from 1.3
billion shillings on Friday.
