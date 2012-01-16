* Horticulture dollar inflows aid shilling

* Cbank mop up $32 mln via repos

* Shilling seen pressured from importer dollar demand (Recast with markets close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Jan 16 The Kenyan shilling firmed 0.6 percent against the dollar on Monday as the central bank mopped up liquidity and horticulture exporters sold dollars, while stocks edged up marginally.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) accepted all bids, totalling 2.8 billion shillings ($32.1 million) for the repurchase agreements, having sought 4.5 billion shillings worth. The bank paid a weighted average rate of 17.402 percent.

"We got some decent flows from horticulture, which coupled with the diminished dollar demand boosted the shilling," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

"Repos have become a normal phenomena that the market expects. The market is currently being driven by demand and supply fundamentals."

At the 1300 GMT markets close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.80/87.00 against the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 87.35/55.

The central bank has mopped up a total of 24 billion shillings ($292.3 million) through repos and sold an unspecified amount of dollars this month, helping to stem the fall in the shilling, which is down 2.2 percent so far this year.

Policymakers have been keen to stay ahead of the curve to avoid a repeat of last year's heavy criticism for its perceived failure to take early action to support the shilling, which lost more than a quarter of its value to hit 107 per dollar in October.

The currency rallied after policymakers adopted an aggressive monetary tightening stance, raising its benchmark rate four times to 18 percent in December, but it has been on a downward trend so far in 2012. The central bank left its key rate unchanged at its January policy meeting.

Traders expect dollar demand from importers, in particular the energy sector, to put pressure on the shilling before the end of the month.

"We are at mid-month and some importer dollar demand may crop up, putting pressure on the shilling," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index was marginally higher, closing up 0.07 percent at 3,187.22 points.

"Stock price drivers were still lacking in the market as betting lengths remained fractional with investors still searching for market momentum," said Apex Africa Capital in a daily report.

"We still expect the market to assign fractional premiums on the banking segment in the coming week as 'front-running' ahead of full year numbers gather pace."

Shares in Barclays Bank rose 3.6 percent to 12.8 shillings a share as investors bet that the bank was likely to outperform its peers in the current tight liquidity environment.

In the debt market, corporate and government bonds worth 706 million shillings ($8.1 million) were traded, down from 1.3 billion shillings on Friday.

($1 = 87.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough)