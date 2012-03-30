* Market eyes MPC next week, after inflation fell in March

* Foreign investors buy blue chips, lifting stocks (Rewrites throughout)

By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, March 30 The Kenyan shilling edged down against the dollar on Friday as the market awaited next week's interest rate decision, following a drop in the March inflation data that was short of expectations.

At the 1300 GMT close of the session, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.10/30 per dollar, slightly down from the previous close of 83.00/15.

While the year-on-year inflation fell for the fourth consecutive month in March to 15.61 percent, the lowest level since July 2011, it was still higher than the consensus forecast of 14.8 percent.

A fall to the level the market had been expecting would have pointed to a certain rate cut when the central bank's rate setting committee meets on Wednesday, offering the currency direction.

But market participants were particularly disappointed by a reversal in the trend of month-on-month inflation, which rose 1.34 percent in March compared with a 0.04 percent drop in February.

"We'll have to wait for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to get a clear direction," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered.

Although high interest rates in the wake of the central bank's adoption of a hawkish stance in the last quarter of 2011 lifted the shilling from record lows and helped lower inflation, they have also caused anger as borrowers pay more for loans.

Analysts have been saying an easing cycle was imminent but the March inflation data could cause the committee to shy away from a rate cut next week.

"The (inflation) drop is not significant enough and month-on-month prices went higher than February ... (the) central bank will be cautious and leave the rate at 18 percent," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citi Kenya.

In stocks, the main NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.2 percent to close at 3,366.89 points, lifted by foreign investor demand for blue chip shares.

Shares in East African Breweries, one of largest firms on the bourse by market value, jumped 1 percent to 202 shillings ($2.44).

"Long-term investors are getting back into the market. There is a positive good feeling about the growth prospect of some companies," said John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer & Blair.

In the fixed income market, bonds worth 2.06 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.98 billion shillings worth of bonds traded in the previous session.

