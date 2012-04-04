NAIROBI, April 4 The Kenyan shilling was flat against the dollar on Wednesday for the third day in a row ahead of a central bank policy decision later in the session, with the currency expected to come under pressure if rates are cut.

High interest rates have been a key support for the shilling and, while analysts expect the next move to be down, some said inflation had not yet slowed enough to justify the start of an easing cycle.

Neighbouring Uganda left its key lending rate unchanged at 21 percent on Monday, after two consecutive 100 basis point cuts in February and March.

The Ugandan shilling tumbled as much as 8 percent after the second cut on worries that the easing was premature with inflation then above 25 percent.

At 0645 GMT, commercial banks posted the Kenyan shilling at 83.10/20 per dollar, unchanged from Tuesday's close.

"There is room for a small cut, but the central bank will remain cautious and probably hold," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citi. "The rains were slightly delayed so we need to see how that pans out."

Six out of nine analysts polled by Reuters forecast the Central Bank of Kenya would leave its Central Bank Rate unchanged at 18 percent. The other three analysts expected rates to be cut.

Inflation fell to 15.6 percent in March, above market expectations, and food prices rose from February.

Food is a major inflation component in east Africa's leading economy, and the outlook remains uncertain with meteorologists saying rains may be poorly distributed during the current rainy season.

"The central bank is walking a tightrope," said a trader at a commercial bank, adding that though imports had shrunk, pointing to a reducing current account deficit, the inflation outlook was still bleak.

"In the short run, we are not yet out of the woods. The Central bank may be conservative and opt to cut in May," said the trader.

(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; editing by Stephen Nisbet)