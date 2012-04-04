* CBR unchanged at 18 pct, shilling seen range bound
* Stocks up to a 5-months high
(Recasts markets close, adds stocks)
By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, April 4 The Kenyan shilling
ended a fraction stronger against the dollar on Wednesday, with
the market closing minutes after the central bank opted to keep
its key interest rate on hold, in line with analysts'
expectations.
Leaving the policy rate at 18 percent, the
Central Bank of Kenya said inflation and private sector credit
growth were still above target, while a wide current account
deficit and global oil prices remained a threat currency
stability.
Traders said a hold had already been priced into the
currency market.
"The market will remain range bound. The decision is in line
with what we expected," Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at
Commercial Bank said.
"The only difference is that they've said they will contain
exchange rate volatility on the overnight window and that will
stabilise the shilling."
The shilling, one of the world's worst performers last year,
is up 2.1 percent against the dollar so far this year.
At 1300 GMT close of markets, commercial banks posted the
Kenyan shilling at 83.00/10 per dollar, barely changed from
Tuesday's close of 83.10/20.
"The shilling is getting some strong resistance from
importers at 82.50, so it might stay above that for now," said
Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.
Six out of nine analysts polled by Reuters forecast the
Central Bank of Kenya would leave its Central Bank Rate
unchanged at 18 percent.
Analysts said the price outlook for food, a major inflation
component in east Africa's leading economy, remained uncertain
with meteorologists saying rains may be poorly distributed
during the current rainy season.
On the Nairobi bourse, the main NSE-20 Share Index
closed up 0.5 percent at 3,408.70 points, a five-month high
level last seen on Nov 11.
Kenya Power, the country's sole power distributor
was the leading gainer in the main index, rising 2.4 percent to
15 shillings ($0.18).
"It's possible investors are taking advantage of the subdued
prices," said John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer & Blair.
Equity analysts said some investors had been offloading stock in
past days after locking in dividends.
In the fixed income market, bonds worth 1.74 billion
shillings were traded up from 229 million shillings on Tuesday.
(Editing by Richard Lough and Patrick Graham)