* Cbank's $60 mln repo fails to attract bids

* Shilling seen supported by tax payments

* Stocks edge down on low volumes, seen rising (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, April 16 The Kenyan shilling pulled away from earlier losses to close steady against the dollar on Monday aided by inflows from aid agencies and payments for government securities, while stocks ticked down on low trading volumes.

The Central Bank of Kenya sought to mop up 5 billion shillings ($60 million) from the market through repurchase agreements, the sixth straight session, but got no bids from commercial banks holding on to their liquidity due to tax payments by corporates.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.10/20 per dollar, the same level it closed on Friday.

"The shilling recovered on inflows from the NGO's (Non-Governmental Organisations). The market is also short because of T-bills and tax payments being paid today and tomorrow," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation.

The shilling had slipped earlier on banks buying dollars to cover their short positions, unnerved by a rise in global risk aversion over the euro debt crisis.

Renewed concerns over the euro debt crisis, as Spanish government bond yields rose above 6 percent for the first time this year, eroded investor appetite for riskier assets, such as the shilling, pushing them lower against the greenback.

Traders said the central bank's continued repurchase agreements in a bid to stabilise the interbank and corporate VAT payments due later this week rate might also lend support to the shilling.

Those tax payments, though, may dampen banks' appetite to take part in the repo market.

"The central bank might continue mopping up liquidity, but the banks may not be keen on bidding because of tax payments by corporates this week," a trader at one commercial bank said.

The Central Bank of Kenya soaked up a total of 31.1 billion shillings in repurchase agreements over the last five trading sessions, helping push the interbank rate up to 13.8 percent on Friday from a low of 10.3 percent on April 5.

At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell 0.4 percent to 3,443.94 point halting a three-day winning streak at the bourse.

"Stocks went down on very small margins of shares traded. We still believe the bull trend will continue in the second half supported by firms' fundraising," said George Bodo, a trader at Apex Africa Capital.

Apart from the ongoing Kenya Airways $250 million cash call, a number of listed banks, including NIC Bank Diamond Trust Bank and Standard Chartered Bank , are scheduled to float right issues this year.

Shares in sugarcane grower and miller, Mumias, gained 2.1 percent following news of the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

On the fixed income market, government bonds worth 1.8 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.3 billion shillings on Friday. The one-year bond was the most active at an average yield of 15.4 percent.

($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings)