By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, April 18 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Wednesday, with traders saying tightened liquidity would drive up interbank rates and support the local currency, while stocks rose lifted by interest in highly capitalised firms.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 83.15/25 per dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 83.10/30.

Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa, said the market was feeling the impact of the central bank absorbing excess shillings in the market.

"With high interest rates, it will support the shilling because it's expensive to hold long dollar positions," Gatobu said.

The tightening liquidity situation due to tax payments this week left little for the central bank to mop up through repurchase agreements.

The bank stayed out of the market on Wednesday after soaking up a total 31.65 billion shillings ($380.6 million) over the last two weeks to help stabilise the average interbank rate, which fell to 10.2 percent on April 5.

The interbank rate has since risen, climbing to 16.4 percent on Tuesday from a day earlier.

Traders said they expected the rate to reach the central bank's benchmark rate of 18 percent soon on tightening liquidity as companies settle their monthly value added tax payments. .

"The shilling is rangebound. The central bank may stay out of the market due to the tightening liquidity," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

Kinuthia said the disbursement of $110.9 million by the International Monetary Fund under a three-year programme could somewhat shore up the local currency.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share index rose 0.8 percent to 3,489.24 points and traders said institutional investors were in the market buying on most large caps.

"Interest in large caps by institutional investors lifted the most stocks today. They seem to be moving out of debt as yields fall and favouring equities," said Rufus Mwanyasia, an analyst at Tsavo Securities.

Shares in retail supermarket chain, Uchumi, added 2.9 percent to 14.45 shillings as investors bet on the firm performing better. The company could declare a dividend this year after a six year drought.

Barclays Bank was also up 2.9 percent to 12.85 shillings a share.

On the fixed income market, government bonds worth 2.2 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.7 billion shillings on Friday. The one-year bond was the most active at an average yield of 16 percent.

($1 = 83.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Ron Askew)