* Stocks rise 2.3 pct this week, further gains seen
* Mumias shares rally 19.4 pct this week on new CEO
* Shilling seen supported by tight liquidity, 2-yr bond sale
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, April 20 Kenyan stocks rose for the
fourth straight day to hit an eight-month high lifted by
institutional investors streaming back into the bourse, while
tight liquidity supported the shilling in familiar
ranges.
Kenyan stocks are up 10.3 percent this year, after shedding
a third of their value in 2011, helped by investors pouring back
into equities on the back of an improved macroeconomic
environment including a falling inflation rate, lower yields in
the debt market and a stable shilling.
The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.6 percent
to 3,554.46 points, a level last touched on Aug 8. The index is
up 2.8 percent this week.
"This has been the best performing week this year. Large
funds are streaming back into shares," said Ronald Lugalia, an
analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "We could be seeing the start
of a bull trend."
Shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias, were the
biggest gainers for the week jumping 19.4 percent to 6.05
shillings as investors bet on improved management with the
appointment of a new chief executive.
Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya rose 2.4 percent
to 169 shillings a share a day after it said it would increase
its authorised share capital ahead of a planned rights issue.
On the foreign exchange market, the shilling held firm
against the dollar on Friday and was expected to remain
supported in familiar ranges thanks to tight liquidity and
inflows ahead of a Treasury bond auction next week.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.10/30 per dollar, a level it has been trapped in
over the last three sessions, and within the recent range of
83.00-83.50.
"The shilling looks quite stable at this level and inflows
from the debt side will help it hold. But this could be the calm
before the storm," said a trader at a leading commercial bank.
The central bank will auction a two-year Treasury bond
worth 5 billion shillings ($60.1 million) on April
25, which is expected to attract foreign investors.
The bank is also scheduled to sell 91- and 182-day Treasury
bills worth a total 4 billion shillings next week.
Yields on government paper continued to edge down in
generally oversubscribed sales, as investors tracked down
inflation that fell to 15.6 percent in March. The central bank
held its benchmark rate steady at 18 percent for a fourth
straight month in April.
The shilling has gained 2.5 percent against the dollar this
year, and is off a record low of 107 per dollar hit in October,
partly aided by offshore interest in debt and the central bank's
hawkish stance adopted late last year.
Still on the debt market, government bonds worth 520 million
shillings were traded, down from 2.5 billion shillings on
Thursday.
($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Ron Askew)