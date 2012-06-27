* Central bank mops up $78 mln via repos

* Shilling seen under pressure on importers' orders

* Some shares rise but big stocks Safaricom, Equity fall (Recasts with markets close, shares edge up, 182-day T-Bills)

By Kevin Mwanza and Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, June 27 The Kenyan shilling gained slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by the central bank's mopping up of liquidity, while shares rose for a fourth straight session.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.10/30 to the dollar, slightly firmer than Tuesday's close of 84.15/35.

"It was a matter of time before the central bank came to tighten liquidity again. That, and some tea sector inflows helped the shilling," said a trader at one commercial bank.

Kenya, the world's biggest exporter of black tea, usually holds a tea auction every Tuesday.

The central bank, which had stayed out of the money market since June 19, was in to mop up 10 billion shillings ($119 million) in 7-day, 14-day, 21-day and 28-day repos.

The bank received bids worth 6.55 billion shillings ($78 million) and accepted them all.

The regulator's open market operations are designed to make it expensive for traders to fund long dollar positions in order to support the shilling currency.

On the money market, the weighted average interbank interest rate fell nearly 200 basis points to 17.4 percent on Tuesday from the previous day on a rise in liquidity.

Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the 83.75-84.50 range in coming days, but the local currency could come under pressure from importers buying dollars to meet their end month obligations.

In shares, the benchmark NSE-20 share index added less than one point to close at 3,739.00 points.

Market participants said they were also waiting for inflation data for June, scheduled to be released on Friday, to assess if the rate was falling fast enough to attract more foreign investors into the market.

"It is consolidation really. The inflation number will also be crucial," said Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank.

Shares of nine firms on the index went up, including Mumias , which rose nearly one percent to 6.30 shillings.

The gains were however tempered by falls in Equity Bank and telecoms operator Safaricom as investors booked profits after the stocks' recent rallies.

In fixed income, demand for Kenya's six-month Treasury bills plunged after commercial banks put their cash into repurchase agreements of up to one month's duration offered by the central bank. The yield on the 182-day paper jumped to 11.091 percent.

Government and corporate bonds worth 1.5 billion shillings were traded, down from 2.1 billion on Tuesday. The 12-year infrastructure bond remained the focus with its yield falling to 12.7 percent from 13 percent in the previous session.

($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)