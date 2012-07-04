* All eyes trained on the MPC's meeting

* Markets expecting a 100 bps rate cut

* Rate cut to benefit shares, weigh on shilling (Recast with markets close, stocks)

By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, July 4 The Kenyan shilling gained against the dollar on Wednesday, lifted by earnings from farm exports, while shares edged up and equity market participants said a possible interest rate cut this week could boost them further.

At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.80/84.00 against the dollar, up from Tuesday's close of 84.00/20.

Traders attributed the firming to dollar inflows from agricultural exporters like tea farmers, adding that if policymakers cut rates on Thursday the shilling would likely reverse those gains.

"Right now all eyes are on the MPC. We expect them to cut, but if they hold the shilling could gain," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.

Eight out of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters predicted the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee would cut its Central Bank Rate (CBR) after holding it at 18 percent for the last six months due to the high inflation rate and to support the shilling.

The central bank's hawkish monetary stance has been accompanied by active intervention in the money markets, mopping up excess liquidity to help prop up the shilling.

During Wednesday's trading session, the bank absorbed 8 billion shillings ($95.2 million) via repurchase agreements, having received bids worth 9.96 billion shillings for seven-day, 14-day, 21-day and 28-day repos.

Although a cut in rates could undermine the shilling by making it slightly cheaper for traders to fund long dollar positions, it would have the opposite impact at the bourse, fuelling an 18 percent rally in the year to date by the benchmark index.

"If they reduce the CBR even by a small margin, it will have a positive impact. However if they disappoint the market by holding rates, the shares' rally could falter," said Mwenda Rarama, a research analyst at Kingdom Securities.

The benchmark NSE-20 share index barely moved to close the day at 3791.79 points as investors paused after two straight days of strong gains.

Equity Bank, which was one of the most actively traded stocks, rose by just over 1 percent to finish at 21.50 shillings a share.

On the other hand, Diamond Trust Bank led the list of losers, tumbling 8 percent to close at 95.50 shillings a share, ahead of a rights issue offer that is priced at 74.00 shillings for each share.

Rarama said the share would keep heading towards the offer price of the 1 for 8 rights issue, which was priced at a 28 percent discount, to help raise $22 million for expansion.

"We are still expecting it to loose some more," he said.

In the debt market, government bonds worth 820.4 million shillings were traded, up from 350.6 million shillings on Tuesday.

(Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)