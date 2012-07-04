* All eyes trained on the MPC's meeting
By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, July 4 The Kenyan shilling
gained against the dollar on Wednesday, lifted by earnings from
farm exports, while shares edged up and equity market
participants said a possible interest rate cut this week could
boost them further.
At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted
the shilling at 83.80/84.00 against the dollar, up from
Tuesday's close of 84.00/20.
Traders attributed the firming to dollar inflows from
agricultural exporters like tea farmers, adding that if
policymakers cut rates on Thursday the shilling would likely
reverse those gains.
"Right now all eyes are on the MPC. We expect them to cut,
but if they hold the shilling could gain," said Julius Kiriinya,
a trader at African Banking Corporation.
Eight out of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters predicted the
central bank's Monetary Policy Committee would cut its Central
Bank Rate (CBR) after holding it at 18 percent for
the last six months due to the high inflation rate and to
support the shilling.
The central bank's hawkish monetary stance has been
accompanied by active intervention in the money markets, mopping
up excess liquidity to help prop up the shilling.
During Wednesday's trading session, the bank absorbed 8
billion shillings ($95.2 million) via repurchase agreements,
having received bids worth 9.96 billion shillings for seven-day,
14-day, 21-day and 28-day repos.
Although a cut in rates could undermine the shilling by
making it slightly cheaper for traders to fund long dollar
positions, it would have the opposite impact at the bourse,
fuelling an 18 percent rally in the year to date by the
benchmark index.
"If they reduce the CBR even by a small margin, it will have
a positive impact. However if they disappoint the market by
holding rates, the shares' rally could falter," said Mwenda
Rarama, a research analyst at Kingdom Securities.
The benchmark NSE-20 share index barely moved to
close the day at 3791.79 points as investors paused after two
straight days of strong gains.
Equity Bank, which was one of the most actively
traded stocks, rose by just over 1 percent to finish at 21.50
shillings a share.
On the other hand, Diamond Trust Bank led the list
of losers, tumbling 8 percent to close at 95.50 shillings a
share, ahead of a rights issue offer that is priced at 74.00
shillings for each share.
Rarama said the share would keep heading towards the offer
price of the 1 for 8 rights issue, which was priced at a 28
percent discount, to help raise $22 million for expansion.
"We are still expecting it to loose some more," he said.
In the debt market, government bonds worth 820.4 million
shillings were traded, up from 350.6 million shillings on
Tuesday.
