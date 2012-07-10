* Shilling seen gaining from tight liquidity

* Mumias Sugar rises 2 pct on earnings views

* Benchmark share index almost flat (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, July 10 The Kenyan shilling was flat on Tuesday but was expected to gain against the dollar in the next few days as the central bank soaks up excess liquidity from the market.

At the 1300 GMT market close on Tuesday, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.80/84.00 per dollar, barely changed from Monday's close of 83.85/84.05.

"The shilling should strengthen a bit in coming days because the central bank has been actively mopping up liquidity," said a trader at a commercial bank.

On Tuesday the central bank absorbed 1.05 billion shillings ($12.5 million), all the bids it received for its 5 billion shilling offer of seven-day, 14-day, 21-day and 28-day repos.

The bank stepped up its open-market operations early last month to soak up persistently high levels of liquidity, adding longer-tenure repurchase agreements, stretching up to 28-days, to its range of arsenal used to protect the shilling.

On the stock market, Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 share index was also virtually flat, closing at 3,789.33 points, as expectations for good corporate earnings were tempered by concerns about the global economy.

"That is what is making the market apprehensive. Nobody is going out fully because of problems in the euro zone and other markets," said Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank.

Sugar producer Mumias Sugar led the list of gainers on the benchmark index, adding just over 2 percent to close at 6.85 shillings a share, as investors expected a good earnings report for the financial year ended last month.

"All they have to do is match last year's dividend of 50 cents a share and that will be a dividend yield of 10 percent," Nderi said.

Internet service provider AccessKenya, in contrast, gave back the previous day's gains of 5 percent, making it the biggest loser on the exchange, as investors took profits.

In the debt market, government bonds worth 1.2 billion shillings were traded, up from 714 million shillings on Monday. Most activity centring on the five-year bond, which traded at a yield of 12.95 percent, down from 13.0 percent on Monday.

...........................Shilling spot rates

.....................Shilling forward rates

.......................Cross rates

..................................Local contributors

.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

...............Treasury bill yields

..................Central bank open market operations

.........................Horizontal repo transactions

, ................Daily interbank lending rate

.............................Kenya Bond pricing

..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news

.................................NSE-20 Share Index

.................................NSE All Share Index

...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

($1 = 83.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Susan Fenton)