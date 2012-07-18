NAIROBI, July 18 Inflows of hard currencies from tea exports was expected to drive more gains for the Kenyan shilling on Wednesday, with the currency underpinned by the central bank's policy of mopping up shilling liquidity.

At 0715 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 84.05/25, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 84.15/25.

Kenya is the world's biggest exporter of black tea and the commodity is the largest source of foreign currency in east Africa's biggest economy, raking in $1.27 billion last year.

"We could see tea inflows come in today, so it's likely to strengthen towards 84," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading to Cooperative Bank.

Alubala said proceeds from tea in any given week range between $10-15 million.

The average price of the top grade tea rose for the fifth week at an auction on Tuesday to $3.92 per kg, from $3.88 per kg previously.

Traders said the central bank was also likely to drain liquidity, making shillings more scarce, for the third time this week.

The central bank stepped up its open-market operations last month to soak up persistently high levels of shillings, adding longer-tenure repurchase agreements (repos) of up to 28-days to its range of policy options.

On Tuesday, the bank sought to drain 2 billion shillings ($23.78 million) through repos and received bids worth 3.35 billion shillings.

It accepted 2 billion shillings through the seven-day, 21-day and 28-day repos.

Yields in treasury bonds and bills have fallen after rallying last year due to the central bank's aggressive increase of key lending rates, keeping banks away from the debt market.

Instead the banks have opted for the repos, which have offered much higher rates.

The central bank is due to auction 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia and Patrick Graham)