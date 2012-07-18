NAIROBI, July 18 Inflows of hard currencies from
tea exports was expected to drive more gains for the Kenyan
shilling on Wednesday, with the currency underpinned by
the central bank's policy of mopping up shilling liquidity.
At 0715 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at
84.05/25, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 84.15/25.
Kenya is the world's biggest exporter of black tea and the
commodity is the largest source of foreign currency in east
Africa's biggest economy, raking in $1.27 billion last year.
"We could see tea inflows come in today, so it's likely to
strengthen towards 84," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading to
Cooperative Bank.
Alubala said proceeds from tea in any given week range
between $10-15 million.
The average price of the top grade tea rose for the fifth
week at an auction on Tuesday to $3.92 per kg, from $3.88 per kg
previously.
Traders said the central bank was also likely to drain
liquidity, making shillings more scarce, for the third time this
week.
The central bank stepped up its open-market operations last
month to soak up persistently high levels of shillings, adding
longer-tenure repurchase agreements (repos) of up to 28-days to
its range of policy options.
On Tuesday, the bank sought to drain 2 billion shillings
($23.78 million) through repos and received bids worth 3.35
billion shillings.
It accepted 2 billion shillings through the seven-day,
21-day and 28-day repos.
Yields in treasury bonds and bills have fallen after
rallying last year due to the central bank's aggressive increase
of key lending rates, keeping banks away from the debt market.
Instead the banks have opted for the repos, which have
offered much higher rates.
The central bank is due to auction 182-day Treasury bills
worth 3 billion shillings on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia and
Patrick Graham)