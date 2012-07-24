* Importers end-month dollar orders could weigh on shilling
* Banking sector stocks lead gains at the bourse
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, July 24 The Kenyan shilling
steadied against the dollar on Tuesday as greenback inflows from
agricultural exporters and foreign investor interest in share
purchases offset demand for the U.S. currency from importers.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index
inched up for the fifth straight session.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 84.30/40 per dollar, barely changed from Monday's
close of 84.20/40.
Traders said the central bank's presence in the market,
mopping up excess liquidity using repurchase agreements, had
also lent support to the shilling.
"We expect some orders (for dollars) from importers in the
market as we near end-month, but central bank mopping-up might
prop up the shilling," said a trader at one commercial bank.
The central bank, which has regularly drained excess
shillings from the market this year through seven-, 14-, 21- and
28-day repos, soaked up 2 billion shillings ($23.7 million). It
received bids worth 10.1 billion shillings for the 2 billion it
had offered.
Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the
84.00-84.50 range in coming days, supported by the liquidity
mop-ups and foreign investors buying into Kenyan shares.
"There is some end-month dollar demand in the market. But
there are good flows from the agricultural sector and foreigners
buying into the stock market," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at
African Banking Corporation.
Kenya's main share index, which has risen nearly 20
percent this year, touched a new 2012 high of 3,845.93 points on
Tuesday but showed signs of slowing down a five-session rally,
edging up 0.03 percent.
"We've seen some activity on the banking sector, with
foreigners being net buyers ahead of their half-year results
reporting," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment
Bank.
Shares in Barclays Bank rose 1.4 percent to 14.20
shillings as investors bet that the bank will pay out an interim
dividend during its half-year results.
Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank
by assets, rose over 1 percent to 24 shillings a share, ahead of
its half-year result announcement on Thursday.
In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth
1.64 billion shillings were traded, up from 969.2 million
shillings on Monday. Most activity was centred on the 12-year
infrastructure bond at a yield of 12.35 percent, down from 12.5
previously.
($1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Stephen Nisbet)