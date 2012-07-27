* Sasini, Safaricom drag main share index down

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, July 27 Kenyan stocks halted a week-long rally, dragged down by shares in agricultural firm Sasini and the country's leading mobile operator Safaricom, while the shilling held steady against the dollar.

The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index edged down 0.2 percent to 3,870.51 points.

Shares in tea and coffee producer Sasini reversed the previous day's gains, down 3.5 percent to 12.50 shillings after industry data showed tea output fell 11.4 percent in the first half of the year due to bad weather.

"A disappointing outlook for tea production in 2012 announced by the Tea Board of Kenya appeared to weigh down agricultural stocks with ... Sasini Tea featuring among the leading losers in the session," said Standard Investment Bank in a daily report.

Safaricom fell 2.5 percent to 3.85 shillings as investors took profit from a recent rally after a report showed a jump in mobile phone subscribers in the country.

The Kenyan shilling was steady on Friday, but traders said the local currency remained vulnerable to a spike in end-month demand for the greenback in coming days.

The shilling traded at 84.15/35 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, the same level it closed at on Thursday.

"With end-month dollar demand from the usual energy and manufacturing guys, we could see the shilling weaken marginally," said Chris Muiga, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank.

Traders said however that the shilling, which has been largely stable this year, propped up by the central bank's tight monetary stance, could remain in the 84.00-84.50 range, supported by offshore dollar inflows into the debt market.

Rising yields on government securities, with the benchmark 91-day Treasury bill up to 13.226 percent at auction on Thursday, from 12.929 percent last week, have attracted foreign investors back into the Kenyan debt market.

In the bond market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.4 billion shillings were traded, down from 2.2 billion shillings on Thursday.

