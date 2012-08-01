* Profit taking push shares lower
* Bourse seen on a 'cautious bull-run'
* Tea inflows, liquidity mop ups support shilling
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Aug 1 Kenyan shares fell for a fourth
straight session on Wednesday as investors took profits on most
stocks following a two-week rally, while the shilling
stabilised against the dollar thanks to inflows from tea
exporters.
The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index easing by 0.2
percent to 3,825.65 points.
Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank, said
the market was on a 'cautious bull-run' as investors keep one
eye on upcoming general elections, despite economic indicators
showing an improved inflation rate and growth.
Investors have been returning to the market, which was the
third-best performing stock market globally in the first six
months of this year after Venezuela and Egypt.
"The market has stopped for a breather as investors book
gains for the recent rally. We still expect it to rise on the
back of better performance by firms this year," Nderi said.
Sugar grower and miller Mumias dropped 2.9 percent
to 6.70 shillings as investors took profit from a rally after it
announced plans to raise $400 million for a new plant and cane
plantation that could double its profit in three years.
Equity bank, Kenya's largest bank by depositors
and one of the most traded stocks, fell for a third straight
day, slipping 1.2 percent to 21.25 shillings.
In the foreign exchange market, banks quoted the shilling at
84.15/35 per dollar, the same level it closed at on Tuesday.
"The shilling is very stable since dollar demand has
reduced. Some inflows from the tea guys and the central bank
mopping up liquidity are supporting it," said John Muli, a
trader at African Banking corporation.
The east African nation is the world's biggest exporter of
black tea and the commodity, auctioned every Tuesday, is the
country's top source of foreign currency, raking in $1.27
billion last year.
The central bank has been actively mopping up liquidity
using repurchase agreements (repos) most of this year.
The bank mopped up 4 billion shillings ($47.5 million) via
repos on Wednesday, after it received 9.35 billion shillings for
the 4 billion it had offered.
Debt redemptions in July led to a surge in liquidity and
pulled the weighted average interbank rate down to 10.7 percent
on Tuesday from 10.8 on Monday.
"Guys are looking at liquidity, if the central bank takes it
out effectively the currency could gain going forward," Muli
said.
In the bond market, the weighted average yield on the
182-day Treasury bills fell for the first time in six
weeks to 13.038 percent in an oversubscribed sale, from 13.379
percent last week.
Government and corporate bonds worth 3.4 billion shillings
were traded, up from 2.9 billion shillings on Tuesday.
(Editing by James Macharia)