* Shilling seen strengthening to 83.80 per dollar
* Sasini drag key NSE-20 share index down
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Aug 7 The Kenyan shilling firmed
against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by aid agencies and
exporters selling greenbacks in the absence of demand from
importers.
Stocks dipped for a second straight session.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.90/84.10 per dollar, stronger than Monday's close
of 84.00/20, and showing signs of breaking out of a 84.00-84.50
range in which it has been hemmed in for over four weeks.
"We've seen some inflows from development agencies and usual
exporters. There is also a slow down in demand (for dollars),"
said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. "The
support now is at 83.80, but if we break that we will be in new
territory."
The shilling has gained 1.4 percent against the dollar this
year, helped by the central bank keeping a tight rein on
monetary policy after sharp rises in interest rates last year to
prop up the currency and fight inflation.
During Tuesday's session, the bank mopped up 1 billion
shillings ($11.9 million) via repurchase agreements, after
receiving 5 billion shillings for the 1 billion it had offered.
Rising central bank foreign exchange reserves, which have
grown to above the statutory four months of import cover, have
also given the bank the muscle to intervene in markets when
necessary.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index dipped
for a second session, down 0.4 percent to 3,815.44 points,
dragged by shares in tea and coffee producer Sasini.
Sasini plunged 8 percent to 11.00 shillings a share as
investors exited after it gave a full-year profit warning due to
weak coffee prices and high input costs.
"Investors are wary of most agricultural firms this year
after two listed tea producing firms gave a profit warning,"
said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
Another tea grower, Kapchorua, gave a profit
warning in June after its produce was hit by severe frost in
January.
Shares in KenolKobil, Kenya's leading oil marketer
by sales and a takeover target of Puma Energy, fell by 2.2
percent to 15.55 shillings.
In the debt market, government bonds worth 5 billion
shillings were traded, double the 2.7 billion traded on Monday,
with most of the activity centred on the 12-year infrastructure
bond.
($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings)
