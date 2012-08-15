* Lower money market rates seen weakening shilling * Cbank increase mop up shillings to support shilling * Nation Media Group, energy stocks rise (Recast with currency, stocks market close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 15 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Wednesday as importers took advantage of this week's gains in the local currency to buy dollars while falling rates in the money market made it cheaper for banks to hold long greenback positions. Having strengthened during the previous two sessions, the shilling was quoted at 83.90/84.10 at the 1300 GMT market close, down from Tuesday's close of 83.75/95. "There has been a pile-up of demand for dollars from a cross-section of corporates below the 84.00 level," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the 84.00-84.50 range this week, with a bias to weaken further on the back of increased liquidity in the market, making it easier for banks to hold long dollar positions. Yields in the money market have dropped in the last three weeks, with the weighted average interbank rate slipping into single digits -- 8.2 percent on Tuesday -- from a high of 14.1 percent in late July. The central bank, meanwhile, mopped up 9.7 billion shillings ($115.3 million) in repurchase agreements, after it received bids worth 10.2 billion for the 13 billion shillings it had offered. "The shilling could be on the back foot because the yield play right now makes it very cheap for guys to hold dollars," Kinuthia said. On the Nairobi Securities exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was barely changed, adding a meagre 0.02 percent to close business at 3,801.03 points. Nation Media Group shares jumped 3.3 percent to 185 shillings as investors bet that an international money transfer service launched by the media house to tap into the $1 billion Diaspora remittances market would boost its earnings. Energy stocks, KenGen and Kenya Power, rose 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent to 8.40 shillings and 15.80 shillings respectively ahead of their financial results for the year ended June. "Guys are expecting some good results from the energy firms since the period to June received relatively good rain," said Mwenda Rarama, an analyst at Kingdom Securities. Kenya's power supply is mainly generated by hydro-dams that rely heavily on rainfall. In the bond market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.3 billion shillings ($27.3 million) were traded, up from 1.7 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.1250 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough)