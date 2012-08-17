* Shilling up 1.4 pct versus dollar in 2012 * Falling yields pose down risk to shilling * Shares rise for fourth straight session (Adds market close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 17 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday, helped by inflows from the agricultural sector and the central bank's efforts to tighten liquidity. Shares edged up for the fourth consecutive session. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.85/84.05 per dollar, firmer than Thursday's close of 84.00/20. "Inflows from the agriculture sector are still in the market," said John Muli, an African Banking Corporation trader. The central bank has also increased its liquidity absorbing operations this week through repurchase agreements (repos) to support the shilling, which is 1.4 percent up against the greenback so far this year. On Friday it soaked up all the 4.5 billion shillings ($53.6 million) worth of bids it received. It had offered 7 billion shillings in repos. Traders said they expect the shilling to trade in the 83.60-84.20 range next week, but falling money market interest rates were seen adding pressure to the shilling as they made it easier for commercial banks to hold long dollar positions. The weighted average interbank interest rate slipped to 7.8 percent on Thursday from 8.0 percent on Wednesday, extending the rate's tumble from 14.1 percent in late July and leaving it on the verge of falling below the rate of inflation. The main NSE-20 Share Index inched up 0.3 percent to 3,814.10 point, the fourth straight session it has gained. "Investors, running out of options in the debt market, are targeting income and growth stocks which promise good dividend and capital gains at the end of the year," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Safaricom, the country's largest telephone service provider and one of the most capitalised stocks on the Nairobi bourse, rose 1.3 percent to 3.80 shillings, while the biggest bank in asset terms, Kenya Commercial Bank, was up 1 percent to 25.50 shillings. In the bond market, government and corporate bonds worth 3.0 billion shillings ($35.7 million) were traded, up from 2.9 billion shillings on Thursday. All Kenyan markets will be closed on Monday for Eid bank holiday celebrations. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)