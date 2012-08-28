* Markets eye August inflation data for direction * Tobacco firm BAT's shares rise on dividend bets (Updates with close, adds shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 28 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Tuesday as the market awaited inflation data for August later this week, while shares inched up for a third session, lifted by British American Tobacco . At the 1300 GMT close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 84.00/20 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's close. Year-on-year inflation is expected to drop to 6.75 percent in August, thanks to good harvests and lower petrol prices, paving the way for a hefty interest rate cut when policymakers meet on Sept. 5, a Reuters poll showed. "A rate cut has already been priced in, but how aggressively they cut will determine the direction (of the currency)," said Christopher Muiga, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in an 83.70-84.50 range this week, with the level of importers' demand for dollars to meet their end month obligations a key factor. They said riots in the port city of Mombasa after a radical Muslim cleric was killed on Monday were not expected to have an impact on the currency unless they escalated. In the money markets, the central bank accepted 3.5 billion shillings ($41.6 million) in seven-day repurchase agreements. It had received 8.05 billion shillings in bids for the 3.5 billion offered. On the Nairobi Securities exchange, the main NSE-20 share index added 0.08 percent to close at 3,842.38 points, as British American Tobacco rose 4.9 percent to 410 shillings. "Investors are expecting BAT to maintain its good dividend policy this year," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at Genghis Capital. The cigarette maker nearly doubled its annual dividend payout in 2011. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 5.4 billion shillings ($64.2 million) were traded, up from 4 billion shillings worth of bonds traded on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by John Stonestreet)