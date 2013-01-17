* Shilling down 0.8 pct this year, seen weaker * Political jitters start filtering into markets * Banks lead shares lower for the first time this year (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 17 The Kenyan shilling fell for the first time in four sessions on Thursday and stocks for the first time this year as importers bought dollars and investors began to ponder the risks of national elections on March 4. The shilling, which has lost 0.8 percent against the dollar so far this year, was posted at 86.85/95 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, 0.2 percent weaker than Wednesday's close of 86.65/85. "There is some energy sector dollar demand. But the weakening might be capped at 86.90 because the central bank may come in to support it," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The Central Bank of Kenya has sold an undisclosed amount of dollars on three separate occasions this month to support the shilling. The bank did not sell any dollars on Thursday, traders said, but was in the market to mop up shilling liquidity using repurchase agreements as it has regularly done to keeping supply of the currency low and support its value. "Continuing vigilance from Central Bank also provides the shilling with support. However, we expect the shilling to remain under pressure as we head towards the General Election," said Bank of Africa in a daily note. Kenya's political parties held nationwide primaries on Thursday to name candidates for parliamentary and regional polls due to be held alongside a presidential vote on March 4. The elections are the first since 2007 when President Mwai Kibaki won a second term in office amid opposition accusations of rigging, prompting deadly nationwide violence. Most traders think the shilling will tend to weaken in the run-up as importers stock up on dollars in case of a new round of trouble. In stocks, the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main 20 share index came off a two-year high reached in the previous session, falling down 0.2 percent to 4,545.7 points. Banks led the loses as investors booked profits after a two-weeks rally that sent the benchmark index more than 10 percent. "The financial services sector had witnessed a price rally as early position taking ensued ahead of full year results," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's biggest bank by assets, shed 5.1 percent to 32.75 shilling a share hitting an all time high of 35 shillings on Wednesday. Equity Bank, the biggest bank by customer numbers, fell 2.8 percent to 13.10 shillings a share. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bills fell to 8.052 percent at an oversubscribed sale from 8.105 percent last week. Government and corporate bonds worth 1.06 billion shillings were traded on the NSE, down from 1.3 billion shillings traded on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by James Macharia)