* Dollar demand down as investors wait for key polls
* Shares of KCB, KenGen lift main stock index
(Adds markets close, shares)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Feb 26 The Kenyan shilling
firmed to a five-week high against the dollar on Tuesday due to
sluggish demand for dollars ahead of a presidential election
scheduled for March 4.
In the stock market, shares of Kenya Commercial Bank
and electricity generator KenGen jumped,
pushing the main index higher after two days of losses.
At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks posted
the shilling at 87.15/35 against the dollar, off its intraday
high of 87.00/20 last reached on Jan 22, but still slightly up
from Monday's close of 87.25/45.
"How the shilling behaves going forward will depend largely
on the election outcome," Said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading
at Commercial Bank of Africa.
Although the shilling has fallen 1.3 percent against the
U.S. currency this year, it has held its own in the run-up to
the hotly contested election, surprising analysts who expected
it to weaken sharply.
Market participants said they had expected the shilling at
about 88.00 per dollar in the run-up to the first nationwide
election since a disputed presidential poll in 2007 unleashed
weeks of ethnic violence across the country.
It fell to a one-year low of 87.80/88.00 in late January
after liquidity surged in the money markets as risk-averse
investors opted for short-term financial assets ahead of the
polls.
That prompted the central bank to actively intervene to prop
up the shilling by selling dollars to banks and mopping up of
excess liquidity from the market through repurchase agreements.
During Tuesday's trading session, it sought to mop up 10
billion shillings ($114.6 million, received bids worth 3.95
billion shillings and accepted them all at 9.5 percent.
At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main share index,
NSE-20, inched up 0.12 percent to finish at 4,469.19
points.
Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets,
jumped 6.1 percent to close at 39.25 shillings per share due to
expectations that it will post strong earnings for 2012.
The bank, which will unveil the numbers on Thursday, had
earlier hit a new all-time high of 39.50 shillings per share.
"Investors expect the bank to report good profits backed by
strong growth in interest income," said Ronald Lugalia, an
analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
KenGen, the country's main power producer, jumped 7.4
percent to 11.60 shillings ahead of its first-half earnings that
are also expected to show strong growth.
The company commissioned new geothermal power plants last
year and the extra electricity generated is projected to boost
its earnings for the six months ended December.
On the debt market, bonds worth 858.7 million shillings were
traded, up from 740 million shillings traded on Monday.
($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Duncan Miriri; editing by Ron Askew)