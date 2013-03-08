NAIROBI, March 8 The Kenyan shilling was
flat against the dollar on Friday, with the market mood
generally calm ahead of the expected announcement of the result
of presidential elections after a long delay.
Trade in the shilling, off an 18-week high of 85.10 hit
shortly after voting passed off peacefully on Monday, has been
volatile over recent days as investors assessed the implications
of the delay.
Comments from leading officials questioning the voting
process have unsettled investors, but international observers
have broadly said the vote and count were transparent.
At 0630 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at
86.10/30 per dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close.
"People are waiting to see what will happen," said Peter
Mutuku a trader at Bank of Africa.
"The scenarios are a winner is announced and people accept,
which will see the shilling strengthen, or a winner is announced
and people don't accept, which will be negative for the
shilling."
The presidential race in East Africa's biggest economy
tightened on Friday as Uhuru Kenyatta's lead slipped to a level
that could mean there is no outright winner, opening the way for
a tense, second round run-off against his main rival, Prime
Minister Raila Odinga.
"The market is just happy that tallying so far has been
smooth," a senior trader in a commercial bank said. "We have not
had any incidents that could jeopardise the country."
Kenyans - as well as foreign investors - have been concerned
about a possible re-run of the violence that followed elections
in 2007 and in which more than 1,200 people were killed.
The shilling, 0.2 percent up against the dollar so far this
year, also steadied on the central bank's mopping up of
liquidity that has made it costly to hold long dollar positions,
traders said.
During Thursday's session, the central bank received bids
worth 18 billion shillings ($209 million) for the 10 billion
shillings it wanted to drain via repurchase agreements (repos)
It accepted all bids.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 86.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by John Stonestreet)