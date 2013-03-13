* Shares fall 1.5 percent after two days of huge gains * Presidential election petition, ICC a concern for markets * Shilling seen targeting 85.00 resistance level vs dollar (Recast with stocks, markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 13 Kenyan shares fell on Wednesday as the market corrected from a two-session surge triggered by last week's peaceful election, while the shilling held steady against the dollar. The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 1.5 percent to 4,911.45 points after gaining 7 percent in the last two sessions. "This is just mere profit-taking by speculative investors," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Kenyan shares surged in the two sessions after Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner in a close presidential race, which did not lead to a run-off, or spark violence similar to the 2007 post-election chaos when more than 1,200 people were killed. Analysts said the peaceful outcome had given investors an added impetus to buy assets in East Africa's biggest economy, but a legal challenge to the result and the possible international trial of the winner could dampen enthusiasm. "We still have underlying support for the market in demand by investors who are looking at expected growth in the economy once the election petition cloud is out of the way," Lugalia said. Shares in Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by customers and one of the most traded stocks on the Nairobi bourse, plunged 6 percent to 31.50 shillings each. In foreign exchange, the shilling ended steady at 85.25/45 against the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, the same level it closed at on Tuesday. Traders said the local currency could firm to 85.00 per dollar, helped by foreign investors streaming into the stock market after the election. "Foreigners selling dollars to buy into the stocks market is one of the reasons the shilling has gained this week," said Chris Rwengo, head of trading at Standard Chartered Bank. The shilling has gained 1 percent since the poll results were announced, lifted by a return of business confidence and greater activity by importers who had covered their dollar requirements in the run-up to the election. The local currency is 1 percent stronger against the dollar so far this year. On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Kenya held its main interest rate at 9.50 percent for the first time since July 2012 as it assesses the state of the economy after the election. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills inched up to 12.959 percent at auction, while the 182-day bills yield rate rose to 10.182 percent. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.38 billion shillings ($16.2 million) were traded, up from 530 million shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.3750 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Drazen Jorgic)