* Shares fall for second straight session after surging
* Election petition rekindles fears of violence
* Shilling seen rangebound in coming days
(Recast with stocks, markets close)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, March 14 Kenyan shares fell more on
Thursday on investors' caution over legal challenges to Uhuru
Kenyatta's presidential election victory last week, while the
shilling held steady against the dollar.
The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 1.6 percent
to 4,831.85 points, adding to a 1.5 percent decline on
Wednesday. Earlier in the week the market surged 7 percent in
two sessions as investors cheered a peaceful vote outcome.
Raila Odinga, Kenya's outgoing prime minister and the
runner-up in the election, will file a petition challenging the
result on Friday, his allies said on Thursday.
"People are taking profits from the rally. They are raising
questions about the petition and their main concern is if it
could ignite tribal violence again," said Brenda Kithinji, an
analyst at Standard Investment Bank.
Kenyatta, declared the winner in a tight race that passed
largely peacefully, has been indicted for crimes against
humanity by the International Criminal Court on claims that he
was one of the main players behind violence after the last poll,
in late 2007, that killed at least 1,200 people.
Odinga has so far refused to concede defeat and plans to ask
the Supreme Court to have Kenyatta's victory nullified on
grounds of fraud.
Barclays Bank tumbled 7.4 percent to 16.95
shillings a share, while Kenya Power, the country's sole
electricity distributor, fell 4.5 percent to 19.10 shillings per
share.
On the foreign exchange market, the shilling ended
steady at 85.30/50 to the dollar, barely changed from
Wednesday's close of 85.25/45.
"The shilling will remain in a narrow range of 85.20-85.80
as the market waits for the outcome of election petition," said
a senior trader at one commercial bank.
The shilling has gained 1 percent since the election result
was announced, lifted by a return of business confidence and
reduced dollar demand by importers who had accumulated long
positions in the run-up to the vote.
The local currency is nearly 1 percent stronger against the
dollar so far this year.
Traders said the shilling will get some support from central
bank interventions to mop up liquidity and the
inactivity of importers.
In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 91-day
Treasury bills rose to 10.097 percent, during a
primary auction on Thursday.
In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.25 billion
shillings ($14.7 million) were traded, down from 1.39 billion
shillings on Wednesday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic)