* Shilling ends steady against the dollar * Investors eye outcome of election challenge (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 20 The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Wednesday, hampered by concern over a constitutional challenge to the result of this month's presidential elections, while shares were mixed. A ruling in favour of defeated candidate and outgoing prime minister Raila Odinga could lead to a re-run of the tightly contested vote, won by Uhuru Kenyatta. The election avoided the sort of widespread violence seen after the last polls in 2007 but players said the possibility of a re-run was causing some anxiety in the market. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.60/80 to the dollar, barely change from Tuesday's close of 85.65/85. "Some guys are on the sidelines waiting to see how the petition will go," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. "The shilling will be range bound until new information comes into the market." The shilling has been stuck in a range between 85 and 86 to the dollar since the election on March 4. So far this year, the shilling is up 0.6 percent against the dollar, helped by a rally just before the vote as investors bet the ballot would pass off peacefully and avoid a repeat of violence which followed a disputed vote in 2007. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 share index inched down 0.05 percent to 4,719.05 points, while the Nairobi All Share Index edged up 0.3 percent to 113.52 points. The NSE-20 share index has shed more than 5 percent in the past six sessions as investors book profits on concerns over the election petition. It had surged 7 percent in the two sessions after Uhuru Kenyatta was declared president-elect on March 9 in a largely peaceful vote. "The petition is holding back support for the market. Foreign investors are watching keenly what's going to happen," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. Shares in retailer Uchumi rose 2.4 percent to 21.25 shillings each, while Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by customers, rose 1.7 percent to 30.25 shilling per share. In debt, government and corporate bonds worth 2.3 billion shillings ($26.9 million) were traded, up from 1.5 billion shillings on Tuesday. ($1 = 85.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough)