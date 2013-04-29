* Shilling seen firming on foreign investor inflows * Company Q1 results seen lifting shares (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 29 - Kenyan benchmark share index fell to a seven-week low on Monday with investors looking to the upcoming corporate reporting season for news that may halt the downward momentum. The NSE-20 share index leapt 12 percent in the month after the March 4 presidential vote to peak at 5,030.91 points, but has been on a downward trend since then as investors book profits on a bourse that is still up 15.8 percent this year. The NSE-20 closed at 4,763.09 points on Monday while the shilling was steady against the dollar. "We don't have any news coming into the market now. But Q1 (first quarter) numbers might change the down trend," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. Companies are expected to start announcing their first quarter financial results in coming weeks. Retailer Uchumi dropped 3.4 percent to 19.80 shillings a share, while Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by customers, fell 0.8 percent to 31.75 shilling a share following the resignation of the fourth Chief Financial Officer in two years. On the foreign exchange market, commercial banks posted the shilling at 83.80/90, barely moved from its closing price of 83.75/95 on Friday. "If these dollar inflows from offshore investors continue coming in, the shilling will strengthen further," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered. In the debt market, recent primary bond auctions have seen huge demand, confirming the growing foreign investor appetite for Kenyan assets. Foreign investment in Kenyan markets has risen after a largely peaceful presidential election that avoided a repeat of the deadly violence that followed the last poll five years ago. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 560 million shillings were traded, down from 1.4 billion shillings traded on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Richard Lough)