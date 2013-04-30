* Shilling seen firming on tea exporters dollar sell * Safaricom rise to near 5-yr high before FY earnings (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 30 The Kenyan shilling was steady on Tuesday, with traders saying the currency could strengthen as tea exporters sell dollars, while market heavyweights lifted the main share index. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.70/90 per dollar, barely changed from Monday's close of 83.80/90. "We are watching for tea flows ... if they come in strongly we may see the shilling firm," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Tea is Kenya's leading foreign currency earner and is sold in the port city of Mombasa every Monday and Tuesday. Exporters typically then convert their earnings into shillings to pay farmers and cover operational expenses. Technical charts showed dollar support at 83.50. Traders said the shilling could also benefit from reduced demand for dollars as corporate end-month orders subside ahead of a central bank policy meeting (MPC) on May 6. Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate edged up to 4.14 percent in April from 4.11 percent a month earlier, official data showed on Tuesday. "I don't expect the MPC to hike the rate. They might hold it for now and cut if inflation holds below the 5 percent target in coming months," Kiriinya said. In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index inched up 0.04 percent to 4,765.23 points. "Several large caps have recovered ground on renewed support from foreigners after two-week-long losses," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Safaricom, the country's biggest mobile phone network provider and the most traded stock on the bourse, rose 2.2 percent to 6.85 shillings a share as investors piled into its stocks ahead of full-year results on May 14. Investors expect the company to post good results on the back of increased revenue from voice, data and money transfer services after it increased charges during the year. Its half-year pretax profit more than doubled. Safaricom touched a 4-3/4-year high of 6.95 shillings during the session and is up 34 percent so far this year. East African Breweries, the bourse's most capitalised stock, gained 1.7 percent to 305 shillings, while Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, climbed 1.2 percent to 42 shillings. In the debt market, bonds worth 714 million shillings were traded, up from 560 million shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Heinrich)