* Shilling seen firming on reduced dollar demand * Traders expect central bank to hold key rate * Safaricom shares rally to a near 5-year high (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 2 The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly on Thursday on reduced corporate dollar demand, while mobile phone service provider Safaricom lifted Nairobi's main share index. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.60/80 per dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 83.70/90. Markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. "We may see the shilling continue to gain on lack of demand for dollars. The supply side is not that strong," said Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa. Traders said they expected the central bank to keep its key interest rate unchanged at a monetary policy meeting on Monday on inflationary concerns, a move that may also lend some support to the shilling. Headline inflation inched up to 4.14 percent in the year to April, increasing the likelihood the central bank would leave rates on hold for the second straight sitting, after cutting them by 850 basis points since July 2011 to 9.50 percent. On the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.5 percent to 4,788.26 percent. Safaricom, one of the most traded stocks on the bourse, rose 2.2 percent to 7 shillings per share, a near five-year high last touched in July 2008 and buoyed by investors buying ahead of full-year results on May 14. Investors expect good results on higher revenue from voice, data and money transfer services. "People are positioning ahead of results," said Eric Musau, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank. In debt, yields on 91-, 182- and 364-day treasury bills sold on Thursday fell due to high demand. Foreign investment in Kenyan markets has risen after a largely peaceful presidential election that avoided a repeat of the deadly violence that followed the last poll five years ago. In the debt market, bonds worth 6.9 billion shillings ($82.5 million) were traded, up from 714 million shillings traded on Tuesday. ($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough and Susan Fenton)