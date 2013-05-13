* Kenya Power stock down again, drags bourse lower * Shilling eases slightly, tea flows seen lending support (Recasts with stocks) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, May 13 Kenya's main share index fell for a second straight session on Monday, dragged down by a further slide in power distributor Kenya Power's shares, while the shilling weakened slightly. Shares in electricity distributor Kenya Power fell sharply for a second day after the government's rejection of the company's proposed tariff increase. Kenya Power's shares fell by 4.2 percent to close at 17.20 shillings after earlier reaching an intra-day low of 17.00 shillings. The stock fell 4.3 percent on Friday. "(For) Kenya Power, I think news of the tariff increase is still filtering into the price," said Kuria Kamau, an analyst at Kestrel Capital. Nairobi Securities Exchange's NSE-20 Share Index index closed 0.5 percent or 22.91 points lower at 4,866.05 points on Monday. Kenya Commercial Bank, east Africa's biggest bank by assets, fell 0.6 percent to close at 42.75 shillings. The bank last week reported first-quarter pretax profit up 26 percent to 4.3 billion shillings ($51 million). "The results were impressive... Prices have rallied significantly since the start of the year. So I guess investors were taking profit on KCB," Kamau said. Nairobi's benchmark NSE-20 share index has gained 18.3 percent so far this year after investor confidence was buoyed by a peaceful presidential election in early March, a stable currency, reduction in the central bank's key lending rate and a relatively low inflation rate. On the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling weakened slightly, although traders said they expected renewed support on the back of dollar inflows from the tea sector and strong foreign demand for local equities. The shilling closed at 83.75/85 to the dollar compared with Friday's close of 83.70/90. Traders forecast the shilling would move within a range of 83.70-84.20 to the dollar in coming days and said technical analysis showed shilling support at 84.05. "We will have tea inflows coming in tomorrow," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, referring to the weekly auction by the world top exporter of black tea. Foreign appetite for Kenyan equities would also support the shilling, he said. The central bank mopped up a total 17 billion shillings ($202.86 million) in excess liquidity from the money markets on Monday, using repurchase agreements (repo) and term auction deposits. Absorbing the liquidity lends support the shilling by making it slightly more expensive to fund long dollar positions. Government bonds worth 2.5 billion shillings were traded on the secondary market at the bourse, compared with Friday's 2.76 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Toby Chopra)