* Kenya Power stock down again, drags bourse lower
* Shilling eases slightly, tea flows seen lending support
(Recasts with stocks)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, May 13 Kenya's main share index fell
for a second straight session on Monday, dragged down by a
further slide in power distributor Kenya Power's
shares, while the shilling weakened slightly.
Shares in electricity distributor Kenya Power fell
sharply for a second day after the government's rejection of the
company's proposed tariff increase.
Kenya Power's shares fell by 4.2 percent to close at 17.20
shillings after earlier reaching an intra-day low of 17.00
shillings. The stock fell 4.3 percent on Friday.
"(For) Kenya Power, I think news of the tariff increase is
still filtering into the price," said Kuria Kamau, an analyst at
Kestrel Capital.
Nairobi Securities Exchange's NSE-20 Share Index
index closed 0.5 percent or 22.91 points lower at 4,866.05
points on Monday.
Kenya Commercial Bank, east Africa's biggest bank
by assets, fell 0.6 percent to close at 42.75 shillings. The
bank last week reported first-quarter pretax profit up 26
percent to 4.3 billion shillings ($51 million).
"The results were impressive... Prices have rallied
significantly since the start of the year. So I guess investors
were taking profit on KCB," Kamau said.
Nairobi's benchmark NSE-20 share index has gained
18.3 percent so far this year after investor confidence was
buoyed by a peaceful presidential election in early March, a
stable currency, reduction in the central bank's key lending
rate and a relatively low inflation rate.
On the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling
weakened slightly, although traders said they expected renewed
support on the back of dollar inflows from the tea sector and
strong foreign demand for local equities.
The shilling closed at 83.75/85 to the dollar compared with
Friday's close of 83.70/90.
Traders forecast the shilling would move within a range of
83.70-84.20 to the dollar in coming days and said technical
analysis showed shilling support at 84.05.
"We will have tea inflows coming in tomorrow," said Sheikh
Mehran, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, referring to
the weekly auction by the world top exporter of black tea.
Foreign appetite for Kenyan equities would also support the
shilling, he said.
The central bank mopped up a total 17 billion shillings
($202.86 million) in excess liquidity from the money markets on
Monday, using repurchase agreements (repo) and term auction
deposits.
Absorbing the liquidity lends support the shilling by making
it slightly more expensive to fund long dollar positions.
Government bonds worth 2.5 billion shillings were traded on
the secondary market at the bourse, compared with Friday's 2.76
billion shillings.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)