* Safaricom shares close 3.5 pct higher after earnings * KenGen shares recover from steep fall over new tariff setback * Shilling seen under pressure from fresh government spending (Recasts with shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, May 15 Shares in Kenya's top telecoms operator Safaricom closed 3.5 percent higher on huge volumes on Wednesday, helping snap a three-day losing streak on the Nairobi bourse. The currency of east Africa's biggest economy traded flat for the second day in a row against the dollar. The benchmark NSE-20 share index finished 1.52 percent higher after a session where Safaricom accounted for more than a third of the shares traded. Shares in the firm, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone, closed at 7.35 shillings each, having earlier climbed 5.6 percent to an intraday high that matched its five-year peak of 7.50 shillings. "The key driver is outstanding full year results... There was growth in every single metric. There was a ton of free cash being thrown around and this has created the scramble," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst, in a reference to the company's dividend payout. The firm, whose shares have risen about 40 percent in the year to date, outpacing the gains in the blue chip index, posted a 40 percent increase in earnings and dividend, and offered a higher guidance on free cash flow for this year. "We will continue seeing a lot of activity on Safaricom because of the dividend whose book closure is on September 12," said Bernard Kiarie, an analyst at Faida Investment Bank. KenGen, the main electricity producer, rose 5.8 percent to close at 15.50 shillings per share, recovering from a steep fall on Friday. The share declined in tandem with its main customer, Kenya Power, the country's sole power distributor, whose bid for a tariff increase was blocked by government. Kiarie said investors realised they had punished KenGen shares unfairly in a knee-jerk reaction, noting the rejection of tariff hikes would mainly curb Kenya Power's earnings. In the currency market, the shilling held steady against the dollar, but traders said it was likely to come under pressure in the second half of the month from increased government spending and lower interest rates. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, banks posted the shilling at 83.80/90 against the dollar, the same level it closed the previous day. Kenya's new President Uhuru Kenyatta's new cabinet took the oath of office on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to start operating fully, after a largely peaceful election in March, which could see a spike in government spending. The previous government had suspended major spending ahead of a broadly peaceful vote on March 4. "You could see the 84.00 resistance level broken and then heading to 84.50 at the end of the month," said one trader at a leading commercial bank. Technical charts were neutral, pointing to a range of 83.50-84.50 shillings against the dollar. In the debt market, bonds worth 2.8 billion shillings ($33.47 million) were traded, up from 2.20 billion shillings worth of bonds traded in the previous session. ($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and David Cowell)