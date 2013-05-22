* Shilling pressured by end-of-month dollar demand * Foreign buys lift East African Breweries shares (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 22 The Kenyan shilling weakened to a six-week low on Wednesday, weighed down by importers and other corporate clients buying dollars to meet end-month commitments, while shares inched up. Leading commercial banks quoted the shilling down 0.4 percent at 84.40/50 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close, off an intraday low of 84.50/70 that was its lowest since April 10. "As we approach end-month, demand (for dollars) from corporates has increased, with no significant inflows to counter it," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. "The shilling may remain on the back foot for now." Traders said the shilling support level was at 84.50 after the currency weakened though the key 84.00 level in the previous session. They said the shilling dip could also be a delayed reaction to a 100 basis point cut in base interest rates on May 7, which had given commercial banks room to ease their lending rates. In stocks, the benchmark share index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,983.54 points lifted by East African Breweries. Shares in the brewer, the bourse's most capitalised stock, climbed 3.4 percent to 423 shillings, off a record high of 426 shillings touched during the session. "There is a lot of foreign interest in East African Breweries shares. They see it as one of the high growth stock in Africa and are taking position," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. In the debt market, bonds worth 4.5 billion shillings were traded, down from 3.7 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Toby Chopra)