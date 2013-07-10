* Investors buy in expectation of strong first-half results
season
* Economy has improved since peaceful March election
* Shilling stable but seen under pressure from Egypt turmoil
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, July 10 Kenyan shares rose on
Wednesday, with investors betting that many companies will post
solid first-half results thanks to a strengthening economy after
the peaceful elections in March.
The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar, though
traders said it was vulnerable after the central bank warned
that instability in Egypt was a risk to Kenya's economy.
Egypt is the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea exports, the
African country's biggest foreign exchange earner. Egypt stayed
away from this week's tea auction because of the unrest.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark NSE-20
share index climbed 0.9 percent to 4,640.50 points.
"Stocks continue to recover on higher support, largely on
results-driven speculation," NIC Securities analyst Faith Atiti
said. "Banks are expected to start announcing their results from
the middle of this month."
Shares in cement maker ARM rose 3.8 percent to
67.50 shillings after it reported a 28 percent increase in its
first-half pretax profit.
Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank
by assets, led the buoyant banking shares higher, rising 1.3
percent to 40.25 shillings per share.
The Kenyan economy expanded by an annualised rate of 5.2
percent in the first quarter, from 3.9 percent in the same
period last year, helped by a buoyant agricultural sector. The
peaceful vote was in contrast to the violence that marred the
previous vote five years ago.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was posted at
85.85/87.05 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, barely
changed from Tuesday's close of 86.80/87.00.
The central bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 8.50
percent on Tuesday and said the unrest in Egypt could have
knock-on effects, including on the price of oil and on tea
earnings.
Traders cited the situation in Egypt as a factor that could
weaken the shilling further. It has dropped by 1.2 percent
against the dollar since July 3, in line with other risky
assets, on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start
to unwind its monetary stimulus.
The weighted average yield on six-month Treasury bills rose
to 6.32 percent, while the one-year paper held steady at 8.356
percent at an undersubscribed sale.
In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 2.5 billion
shillings ($28.8 million) were traded, up from 2.4 billion
shillings exchanged on Tuesday.
(Editing by James Macharia and David Goodman)