* Shilling weakens 0.4 pct on importer dollar demand * Central bank dollar sale still on FX traders' radar * Shares on recovery path as H1 earnings trickle in (Adds markets shares, bonds) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 18 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Thursday as importers bought dollars, while shares rose for the eighth straight session as firms started posting improved half-year earnings. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.10/30 per dollar, 0.4 percent lower than Wednesday's close of 86.75/95. The shilling had strengthened a total of 1 percent, after the central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars on Monday and Tuesday, to prop it up from a five-month low of 87.55/75. "There is a bit of repositioning and some corporate dollar demand kicking in again," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. "The shilling will lose ground again, but it remains to be seen whether they (central bank) will come in or not." The shilling lost 2 percent in the first half of July, hit by low yields at home and unrest in Egypt, one of the biggest buyers of Kenyan tea. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main index NSE-20 added 0.4 percent to 4800.16 points, extending its gains in eight straight session to 4.9 percent. Analysts said the index is recovering from an 8.2 percent loss in June helped by foreign investor returning to the bourse ahead of companies half-year earnings reporting season. Shares in KenGen, the country's main electricity producer, rose 2.8 percent to 16.75 shillings each, while retailer Uchumi gained 2.5 percent to 20.50 shillings. The two companies financial years end on June 30. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bills rose to 6.293 percent from 5.759 percent last week. In the secondary market, securities worth 3 billion shillings ($34.5 million) were traded, up from 1.6 billion shillings on Wednesday. ($1 = 86.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri)