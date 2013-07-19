* Shilling vulnerable to importer dollar orders
* Good first-half earnings bolster shares
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, July 19 The Kenyan shilling
firmed on Friday as banks unwound their dollar positions before
the weekend, but traders said importers buying the U.S. currency
could put pressure on the shilling in the days ahead.
Commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.90/87.10 to the
dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, stronger than Thursday's
close of 87.10/30.
"But we still expect it to weaken further as end-month
(dollar) demand comes in from next week," said a trader at one
commercial bank.
The shilling has faced headwinds this month from lower
yields on local government securities and unrest in Egypt, one
of the biggest buyers of Kenyan tea. Tea is the country's top
foreign exchange earner.
It got some support early this week from the central bank's
selling of an unspecified amount of dollars on Monday and
Tuesday, to push it up from a five-month low of 87.55/75.
In the stock market, the main NSE-20 Share Index
inched up for the ninth straight session, up 0.1 percent to
close at 4,807.53 points, while the All Share Index
added 0.2 percent to 123.70 points.
Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities, said investors
were optimistic of strong half-year earnings after a few listed
firms posted impressive results.
Mortgage lender Housing Finance rose 3.8 percent
to 27 shillings a share after it posted a 60 percent jump in
pretax profit late on Thursday.
In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 601 million
shillings ($6.90 million) was traded, down from 3 billion
shillings on Thursday.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri)