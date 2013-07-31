NAIROBI, July 31 The Kenyan shilling held steady on Wednesday, with traders expecting it to benefit from rising debt yields after inflation jumped in July. The shilling was posted at 87.35/55 per dollar by 0815 GMT, compared to Tuesday's close of 87.35/45. Traders said they expected the shilling, which has come under pressure this month from heavy demand for hard currency, could get some reprieve due to further rises in debt yields after inflation in the year to July hit 6.02 percent. Prices rose 4.91 percent in the year to June. "Higher inflation means yields on debt will also go up and this is positive for the shilling. Foreigners will start buying debt again," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The shilling is down 1.8 percent this month and 1.4 percent weaker in 2013. Local debt yields started rising in mid-June after the government budgeted to borrow 106 billion shillings from the domestic market in the 2013/14 fiscal year. Yields on benchmark 91-day Treasury bills climbed for the fifth time at an under-subscribed auction this week, increasing 57 basis points to 6.86 percent In stocks, shares in East African Breweries, the second most capitalised company on the Nairobi bourse, tumbled after the company warned that its full-year net profit would drop by more than a quarter. By 0815 GMT, shares in the beer and spirit maker had lost 4 percent to 335 shillings ($3.83) each. They closed at 349 shillings on Tuesday. "The company was expected to perform dismally this year going by its first-half report. We may see an initial knee-jerk reaction on the share price before it stabilises at a lower price," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by Stephen Nisbet)