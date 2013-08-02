* Tight liquidity supports shilling * Seen easing on government spending * Doubts grow about bank earnings (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 2 The Kenyan shilling ended the week steady on Friday, underpinned by a liquidity squeeze. Shares edged lower for the third straight session. By the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.30/50 per dollar, a level it has hovered around all this week. "Being the beginning of the month, importers' appetite for dollars is a bit down," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. "The overnight (lending rate) has ticked up, but as the government continues spending, then we could see liquidity come into the market." Kenyan demand for the U.S. currency normally peaks at the end of the month as importers, especially from the energy sector, rush to meet payments for their supplies. The weighted average interbank lending rate edged up to 9.5374 percent on Thursday, from 9.3777 percent in the previous session. The rate has risen for 10 straight sessions from 6.6810 percent on July 17. The government plans to release up to 24 billion shillings ($275 million) in development funds for its 290 constituencies this month, which will boost liquidity in the market. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index dipped 0.1 percent to 4,777.12 points, held back by banking stocks. Shares in Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by customers, dropped 0.8 percent to 33 shillings each, while Standard Chartered Bank was down 1 percent to 300 shillings. "Equity Bank's (half-year) performance was below expectation. Investors are becoming sceptical of what other banks will report," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. On Monday Equity Bank posted a 17 percent rise in its first-half pretax profit. In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 1.9 billion shillings was traded, up from 1.2 billion shillings previously. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.3750 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)