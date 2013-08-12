NAIROBI, Aug 12 The Kenyan shilling held steady on Monday, supported by rising government debt yields which could help the local currency firm later in the week. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.35/55 per dollar at 0814 GMT, unchanged from Thursday's close of 87.30/50. Kenyan markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday. The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182- and 364-day Treasury bills rose for the seventh straight week at auction on Wednesday, while the 91-day T-bill jumped to 10.406 percent on Thursday from 8.754 percent at previous sale. "With the T-bill rates shooting up, that could become supportive for the shilling going forward," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The shilling, which has fallen about 1.5 percent this year, has been stuck in a range of 87.25-87.55 for two weeks, largely due to tight liquidity in the money markets. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)