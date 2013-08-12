* Central bank injects liquidity in money markets * Safaricom helps lift main share index (Adds stock prices, market close, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Aug 12 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Monday, after the central bank offered liquidity through reverse repurchase agreements (repo), while stocks finished higher, lifted by telecoms firm Safaricom. At 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.55/75 per dollar, down from Thursday's close of 87.30/50. Kenyan markets were closed on Friday for a religious holiday. Traders said the shilling weakened after the central bank injected 12.9 billion shillings into the money market using reverse repos, at a weighted average rate of 8.921 percent. It had sought to inject 18 billion shillings. "It was largely driven by the fact that the central bank was in the market providing liquidity. So we saw a lot of demand which was interbank driven," Ignatius Chicha, head of trading at Citibank, said. The central bank has not offered a reverse repo since late 2011. It has instead actively mopped up liquidity from the money markets using repos in order to keep the currency stable. In its latest weekly bulletin, the central bank said that shilling liquidity had been tight, occasioned by funds accumulating at the central bank while the government finalises arrangements to make payments after the start of a new financial year in July. "There has been a lot of tightness in the market. Government was not spending," said Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. The weighted average lending rate on the overnight borrowing interbank market rose to 10.367 percent on Thursday, from 9.537 percent a week before, having risen for 17 straight sessions. "They do realise that the fact that the market is tight is also getting reflected in the higher rates which they have to pay on the Treasury bills," Chicha said. The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182- and 364-day Treasury bills rose for the seventh straight week at auction last week, while the yield on the 91-day Treasury bills jumped to 10.406 percent from 8.754 percent at the previous sale. The shilling, which has lost 1.65 percent this year to date, had been stuck in a range of 87.25-87.55 for two weeks, largely due to the prevailing liquidity squeeze. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index added 12.47 points, or 0.26 percent higher, to close at 4,805.34 points, driven largely by a jump in the share price of Safaricom. It closed at 7.85 shillings per share, up 1.94 percent after rallying 3.8 percent to an intraday high of 8.00 shillings earlier in the session. "Foreign clients are coming in and we are seeing diminishing supply in the market. Most people are holding onto the shares," said a stocks analyst at a brokerage. Last month, Safaricom said it expected to reward its shareholders with higher dividends this year because of a lack of suitable acquisition targets. In the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 2.97 billion shillings were traded, down from 6 billion shillings traded on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Additonal reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Toby Chopra)