* Shilling eases after central bank injects liquidity again
* Barclays Bank helps main share index inch up
(Adds stocks, bonds)
By Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Aug 13 The Kenyan shilling eased
on Tuesday as energy and manufacturing companies bought dollars
after the central bank injected billions of shillings into the
market for the second day in a row, while stocks inched up.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.70/80 to the
dollar, compared with Monday's close of 87.55/75, by the 1300
GMT close of trade.
The central bank injected 6 billion shillings into the money
markets using reverse repurchase agreements (repo), at a
weighted average rate of 8.613 percent.
Typically, when the central bank injects liquidity into the
money markets, it makes it cheaper to hold long dollar
positions, putting pressure on the shilling. Energy and
manufacturing businesses need dollars more than most Kenyan
companies, manufacturers for imports and energy firms for oil.
In its latest weekly bulletin, the central bank said that
shilling liquidity had been tight as it was holding vast
government funds for payments after the start of a new financial
year in July.
The reverse repos, the first in nearly two years, nudged the
shilling from the tight range of 87.25-87.55 it was stuck in for
nearly two weeks, underpinned by rising interest rates in the
money market and short term debt yields.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index added 4.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at
4,810.29.
Shares in Barclays Bank rose 1.2 percent to close
at 17.55 shillings a share, having fallen last week when it
reported a 14-percent fall in its half-year earnings.
"Guys are buying Barclays on the dip," said Faith Atiti, an
analyst at NIC Securities.
On the secondary market, government bonds worth a total of
1.01 billion shillings were traded, compared with 2.97 billion
shillings a day before.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Louise Ireland)