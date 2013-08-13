* Shilling eases after central bank injects liquidity again * Barclays Bank helps main share index inch up (Adds stocks, bonds) By Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Aug 13 The Kenyan shilling eased on Tuesday as energy and manufacturing companies bought dollars after the central bank injected billions of shillings into the market for the second day in a row, while stocks inched up. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.70/80 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 87.55/75, by the 1300 GMT close of trade. The central bank injected 6 billion shillings into the money markets using reverse repurchase agreements (repo), at a weighted average rate of 8.613 percent. Typically, when the central bank injects liquidity into the money markets, it makes it cheaper to hold long dollar positions, putting pressure on the shilling. Energy and manufacturing businesses need dollars more than most Kenyan companies, manufacturers for imports and energy firms for oil. In its latest weekly bulletin, the central bank said that shilling liquidity had been tight as it was holding vast government funds for payments after the start of a new financial year in July. The reverse repos, the first in nearly two years, nudged the shilling from the tight range of 87.25-87.55 it was stuck in for nearly two weeks, underpinned by rising interest rates in the money market and short term debt yields. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index added 4.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 4,810.29. Shares in Barclays Bank rose 1.2 percent to close at 17.55 shillings a share, having fallen last week when it reported a 14-percent fall in its half-year earnings. "Guys are buying Barclays on the dip," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. On the secondary market, government bonds worth a total of 1.01 billion shillings were traded, compared with 2.97 billion shillings a day before. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Louise Ireland)