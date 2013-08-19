* Egypt unrest casts cloud over tea export inflows * Safaricom shares hit all-time high on dividend hopes (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 19 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Monday as importer dollar demand filtered into the market, and traders said the currency remained vulnerable to the turmoil in Egypt, a big buyer of Kenya's tea exports. By the 1300 GMT market close, the currency of east Africa's biggest economy was posted at 87.45/65 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 87.30/50. Traders said the shilling was likely to come under pressure if shipments by the world's top exporter of black tea were hurt by the turmoil in Egypt. The north African nation is one of the biggest buyers of Kenyan tea, the country's top foreign exchange earner. The currency wobbled after the ouster of former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on July 3, and the unrest in Egypt has escalated since then. The same impact was felt when Hosni Mubarak was deposed in February 2011 as unrest spread across the Arab world. "We expect the supply side to be minimal, especially with the continued unrest in Egypt," said Bank of Africa in a daily note. Traders said routine dollar demand was also rising. "Demand for dollars has started kicking in now. Mid- to end-month demand may weigh on the shilling," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Shares rose for the third straight session, with the main NSE-20 share index up 0.2 percent to 4,851.54 points, largely lifted by telecoms operator Safaricom. The most capitalised stock on the bourse hit a record high of 8.25 shillings per share during the session and closed up 1.2 percent on the day at 8.15 shillings. "Investors see Safaricom gaining more from data," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "They're also likely to pay out a better dividend this year." Last month, Safaricom said it expected to reward its shareholders with higher dividends this year because of a lack of suitable acquisition targets. In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 456 million shillings ($5.22 million) was traded, well down from 1.1 billion shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)