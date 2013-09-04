* Central bank rate hold points to economic growth
* Shilling steady after interest rate left unchanged
* Shilling seen pressured by falling debt yields
(Recast with stocks, shilling's closing level)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Sept 4 Kenyan shares halted a seven-day
slide on Wednesday after the central bank kept its key interest
rate on hold a day earlier, signalling it is keen to support
growth despite a higher inflation outlook.
On the foreign exchange market, shilling held steady with
traders forecasting the local currency would remain in a narrow
range.
The Central Bank of Kenya met market expectations when it
kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 8.50
percent on Tuesday, saying inflation was contained within an
acceptable margin of its medium-term target.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said on Wednesday he
expected a one-off rise in some consumer prices in September
after lawmakers widened the bracket of goods subject to
value-added tax.
The main NSE-20 share index edged up 0.3 percent to
4,659.85 points. The index had lost 3.7 percent in seven
straight sessions since Aug. 26 on investor profit taking as a
half-year earning results season came to an end.
It is still 12.5 percent up so far this year.
"Investors were buying stocks they considered cheaply
priced," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment
Bank.
"The fact the central bank held its rate despite higher
inflation in August shows they are still keen to grow the
economy."
Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank
by assets, rose 1.8 percent to 43 shillings a share, while
Equity Bank, the largest by customers, climbed 1.5
percent to 34.25 shillings.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.40/60 at the 1300
GMT market close, unmoved from Tuesday's close.
"There are flows on both sides so there is no clear
(shilling) direction for now," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of
trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
Looking further ahead, though, traders said the shilling
looked set to remain bearish.
"If (T-bill) rates remain at double digits then we may see
the shilling contained," Kinuthia said. "However, if they come
down we may see the shilling come under pressure."
The yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill dipped to 10.460
percent at an oversubscribed auction on Wednesday, from 10.462
percent a week earlier. The yield on the 364-day bills also fell
to 11.402 percent from 11.649 percent last week.
Ahead of Tuesday's rate decision, some traders said a hold
would leave yields looking less attractive in an inflationary
environment, which they said might lead to money exiting as
investors held back from rolling over maturing paper.
In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 1.4 billion
shillings was traded, down from 2.1 billion on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by George
Obulutsa)