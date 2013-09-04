* Central bank rate hold points to economic growth * Shilling steady after interest rate left unchanged * Shilling seen pressured by falling debt yields (Recast with stocks, shilling's closing level) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 4 Kenyan shares halted a seven-day slide on Wednesday after the central bank kept its key interest rate on hold a day earlier, signalling it is keen to support growth despite a higher inflation outlook. On the foreign exchange market, shilling held steady with traders forecasting the local currency would remain in a narrow range. The Central Bank of Kenya met market expectations when it kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 8.50 percent on Tuesday, saying inflation was contained within an acceptable margin of its medium-term target. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said on Wednesday he expected a one-off rise in some consumer prices in September after lawmakers widened the bracket of goods subject to value-added tax. The main NSE-20 share index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,659.85 points. The index had lost 3.7 percent in seven straight sessions since Aug. 26 on investor profit taking as a half-year earning results season came to an end. It is still 12.5 percent up so far this year. "Investors were buying stocks they considered cheaply priced," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "The fact the central bank held its rate despite higher inflation in August shows they are still keen to grow the economy." Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, rose 1.8 percent to 43 shillings a share, while Equity Bank, the largest by customers, climbed 1.5 percent to 34.25 shillings. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.40/60 at the 1300 GMT market close, unmoved from Tuesday's close. "There are flows on both sides so there is no clear (shilling) direction for now," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. Looking further ahead, though, traders said the shilling looked set to remain bearish. "If (T-bill) rates remain at double digits then we may see the shilling contained," Kinuthia said. "However, if they come down we may see the shilling come under pressure." The yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill dipped to 10.460 percent at an oversubscribed auction on Wednesday, from 10.462 percent a week earlier. The yield on the 364-day bills also fell to 11.402 percent from 11.649 percent last week. Ahead of Tuesday's rate decision, some traders said a hold would leave yields looking less attractive in an inflationary environment, which they said might lead to money exiting as investors held back from rolling over maturing paper. In the secondary bonds market, debt worth 1.4 billion shillings was traded, down from 2.1 billion on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Additional reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by George Obulutsa)