* Shilling partly recovers after two-session slide * Tight liquidity, bond sale seen supporting shilling * Safaricom hits new all-time high on foreign buying By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 3 The Kenyan shilling firmed on Thursday as banks sold a broadly weaker dollar and importer demand for the U.S. currency slowed down, while Safaricom helped drive stocks to a six-week high. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.50/70 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, stronger than Wednesday's close of 86.70/90. "The shilling is strengthening a bit on reduced customer dollar demand and banks profit taking on the last two sessions' weakness," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Muli said tight shilling liquidity in the money market due to companies paying the latest tax instalment and a globally weaker dollar, could help the local currency strengthen further. Traders said inflows from foreign investors buying an extended 12-year infrastructure bond would also support the shilling in coming days. The bond issue was oversubscribed at an auction last month before the central bank offered it again through a tap sale for the next three months to raise an additional 16 billion shillings ($184.4 million). On the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index inched up 0.2 percent to 4,838.07 points, a level last reached on Aug. 20. Shares in east Africa's biggest telecoms firm Safaricom rose 1.7 percent to 8.90 shillings each. They touched a new all-time high of 9 shillings during the session. "There is a lot of appetite for Safaricom from foreign investors," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. "But it could be entering an overbought position," he added. Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone , has rallied 76 percent this year, mainly on foreign investors buying it on bets it will give a higher dividend this year. The telecoms firm has a yield of 4 percent. The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills rose to 9.360 percent at auction from 9.109 percent last week. On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 5 billion shillings ($57.84 million) were traded, down from 8.2 billion on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: