* Shilling firms as traders sell weakened dollar * Shares rise for the ninth straight session * Safaricom shares hit a new all-time high (Adds markets close, shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 7 The Kenyan shilling firmed to a 16-week high on Monday as the budget standoff in the United States encouraged dollar selling, while the main share index hit a four-month high. The political impasse in Washington over the U.S. budget has shut down non-essential government services just as the government nears a $16.7 trillion debt borrowing limit, meaning a probable default unless the debt ceiling is raised. "We saw some offshore (investors) selling dollars, probably to invest in local bonds and shares," said a trader at one commercial bank. By the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.10/30 to the dollar, a level not seen since June 16, and 1 percent stronger than Friday's close of 85.95/86.15. The shilling has firmed 2.5 percent since mid-September, lifted mainly by a liquidity squeeze in the money markets and sustained portfolio inflows. On the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index rose for the ninth straight session, adding 0.8 percent to close at 4,881.44 points. "Activity has increased in recent days owing to intense foreign investor demand for large caps," said Silha Rasugu, a research analyst at Genghis Capital. Shares in east Africa's biggest telecoms firm Safaricom rose 2.2 percent to 9.10 shillings each. They touched a new all-time high of 9.25 shillings during Monday's session. Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets rose 3.7 percent to 48.75 shillings a share, while Equity Bank climbed 3.6 percent to 35.50 shillings. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 2.06 billion shillings was traded, down from 3.93 billion traded on Friday. ($1 = 86.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri)