* Tight liquidity seen supporting shilling * 12-year infrastructure bond tap sale hits target * Shares seen rising on good third quarter earnings (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 15 The Kenyan shilling weakened slightly on Tuesday on banks buying dollars to take advantage of the local currency firming in the previous session, while the main share index inched up. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.95/85.15 per dollar by the 1300 GMT market close, slightly weaker than Monday's close of 84.70/90. "Some interbank bank players are picking dollars after yesterday's gains. But liquidity is still tight, so the shilling may not slide much," said a trader at one commercial bank. Traders said there was a slight shortage of shillings because companies have been paying taxes and investors have sought the local currency to buy a 12-year infrastructure bond. Overnight borrowing rates have been rising steadily for more than two weeks, sending the interbank weighted average interest rate to 10.8390 percent on Monday from 10.4028 percent on Friday. The central bank said it raised all the 16 billion shillings ($188.2 million) it was seeking through a 12-year infrastructure bond tap sale, at an average price of 94.155 shillings. In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index rose 0.2 percent to 4,934.07 points. The index rally since the end of September, on the back of increased demand from investors betting that companies will post better earnings this year, has slowed down on profit-taking but analysts expect it to pick up again. "We expect buyer momentum to pick up once the third quarter earning seasons begins," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. The index is up 19 percent this year to date. Shares in retailer Uchumi gained 2.4 percent to 21.50 shillings each, while east Africa's biggest telecoms firm Safaricom rose 1.1 percent to 9.15 shillings. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 1.17 billion shillings was traded, down from 1.24 billion shillings on Monday. ($1 = 85.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Stephen Nisbet)